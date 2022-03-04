Disney Plus to release cheaper version … but there’s a catch

Disney Plus will be giving consumers a cheaper option to sign up for its streaming service, but it comes with a caveat … ads.

The Disney Plus streaming service plans to introduce an ad-supported subscription option that will be cheaper than its current standalone, ad-free monthly subscription plan. The ad-supported option is expected to launch late 2022 in the US and then expand internationally in 2023, meaning it's likely to reach UK audiences next year.

Since Disney Plus launched in November 2019 it has only offered one subscription plan, which currently costs $7.99/£7.99 as a standalone monthly service. Other options are available, like the Disney Bundle that allows US consumers to get Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee of $13.99 or committing to the service for a full year at a discounted price.

This newly announced ad-supported Disney Plus subscription will be cheaper than the current standalone option, though an actual price won’t be announced until a later date.

There was no mention in the official announcement that Disney Plus would limit the content available to anyone who subscribes to the ad-supported plan. This would likely mean that the full slate of Disney Plus original content like upcoming series Moon Knight and Obi-Wan Kenobi, proven hits like Loki, The Mandalorian and Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and more, as well as the complete Disney Plus library of content — including Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Disney animated classics, National Geographic documentaries and The Simpsons — would be available for viewing, just with ads briefly inserted in.

“Expanding access to Disney Plus to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone — consumers, advertisers and our storytellers,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”

Disney Plus joins other major streaming services that offer ad-supported plans, including HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount Plus and Peacock.

As far as when Disney Plus will launch its ad-supported subscription plan, an official launch date, along with pricing info and additional info, is expected to be announced later.