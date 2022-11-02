Emmerdale fans think Aaron took terrible revenge before he left the village
Emmerdale viewers are convinced Aaron didn't go quietly
Aaron Dingle left Emmerdale - again - on Monday evening after his sister Liv's sad death in the storm.
Aaron said tearful goodbyes to his family - except mum Chas - and set off back to Italy, where he's been living.
Or did he?
The same episode saw Cain Dingle, Aaron's uncle, arrange to meet Al Chapman in a barn.
Cain had discovered his sister Chas was having a steamy affair with Al and had arranged to leave the village with him.
He was furious that Chas had been sneaking around with her one-time enemy Al and he wanted to warn him off.
So armed with a shotgun, he confronted Al in the barn.
But Al wasn't about to go without a fight. There was a big Emmerdale showdown and a shot rang out across the countryside.
In yesterday's episode, Al's fiancee Kerry Wyatt happened to be walking past. She dashed to the barn and to her distress saw her fella lying lifeless on the floor and Cain frantically trying to wipe fingerprints from the gun.
It looked like Cain was bang to rights.
And yet.
Emmerdale viewers are convinced that because we didn't actually see Cain pull the trigger, he's not guilty.
In fact, they're convinced it was Aaron who's to blame!
Aaron knew about his mum's affair with Al, and he was disgusted with her behaviour. Could he have taken terrible revenge before he left the village?
I reckon Aaron shot Al & Cain is covering #emmerdale @emmerdaleNovember 1, 2022
If there is a twist in this shooting scene, then it's Aaron who shot Al. #emmerdaleNovember 2, 2022
There's no way Cain killed Al. I reckon he's covering for Aaron @emmerdale #emmerdaleNovember 1, 2022
But it's not just Aaron who's in the firing line (ho ho).
Some viewers think that Cain's son, Kyle Winchester, could also be in the frame.
Kyle's been around on screen more in recent episodes. He knew Al well, because Kerry is his grandmother, and fans reckon that all adds up to Kyle pulling the trigger!
Why do I have a gut instinct that maybe it was Kyle?? It was on Moira’s farm so maybe he stumbled across Al and his dad fighting and then picked up the gun🤷♀️ #EmmerdaleNovember 1, 2022
It's probably Kyle that's killed Al. #EmmerdaleNovember 1, 2022
Cain didn’t even try to run away, he went back home. Plus it was Kyle that came down & said the Police were outside like he was looking out for them. Yeah I think Kyle did it, I’m calling it now. #emmerdaleNovember 1, 2022
Let's hope we don't have too long to wait to find out.
Emmerdale usually airs every weeknight at 7.30pm on ITV with an hour-long episode on Thursday.
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
