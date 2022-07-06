Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley reveals unexpected backup career

Emmerdale favourite Jeff Hordley has revealed his surprising backup plan if there's no acting work.

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has revealed his surprising backup career if he were to ever stop playing his iconic character Cain Dingle.

Cain is currently in the midst of a tough storyline in Emmerdale as he and his sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter) are reeling from the fact that their mum, Faith (Sally Dexter) has terminal cancer.

Jeff appeared on Lorraine on Tuesday morning (July, 5) to discuss the challenging storyline and his stoic character.

As he spoke to host Lorraine Kelly, he was asked about his passion for DJing, where he said that he even has a gig coming up.

He revealed: "I’m doing something in Manchester, in Chorlton, this Thursday. It’s called One Deck Wednesday, but actually it’s on a Thursday, so that will be good."

The soap star went on to admit that DJing has always been his backup career if acting work became sparse.

Cain has always had a fractured relationship with Faith. (Image credit: ITV)

"That has been my out of work acting job, we were talking just earlier about being an actor, you always need something else. And DJing was always mine," he said.

"Just in case because you never know," Lorraine replied.

"Still might be!" he joked.

Recently, Jeff has hinted at a big storyline for Cain in the soap after Faith’s devastating cancer news.

Faith has always had a complicated relationship with her children, especially Cain, who has refused to forgive her for his turbulent upbringing or tried to repair his relationship with her.

Cain is secretly reeling from Faith's diagnosis. (Image credit: ITV)

Now, as Cain faces the devastating loss of his mum, he revealed more on the aftermath of losing a parent and that there’s something big in store for his character.

Talking to What To Watch he said: "When you lose a parent, it can be life-changing, so it'll be interesting to see what the after-effects are. I do know that after this there's something else coming that's pretty big. But I can't tell you — I'll lose my job!"

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.