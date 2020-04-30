Everything new on Hulu in May 2020

Source: Hulu (Image credit: Hulu)

If you've been wondering through 2020 wondering "When, oh when, will there be a satirical take on Catherine the Great, for I cannot wait any longer ...", then May is definitely going to be your month.

Hulu will debut the original show The Great about the late Russian ruler. She's not often known for her comedic attributes, but let's face it — we'll take laughs wherever we can get them these days. The Great makes its appearance on May 15.

Elsewhere, Ramy Youssef is back as Ramy Hassan in the aptly titled Ramy , for Season 2. Look for it on May 29.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Here's the best of the best of what's coming to Hullabaloos in May 2020. And keep on scrolling for the full May 2020 Hulu schedule.

(And if you're still looking for what's new on Hulu in April 2020, look here .)

The Lodge (2020): When the father is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan and Mia, in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace. Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace's dark past. Streaming May 5.

When the father is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan and Mia, in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace. Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace's dark past. Streaming May 5. Solar Opposites (Hulu Original): Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer's assistant on Rick & Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens from another world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Streaming May 8.

Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer's assistant on Rick & Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens from another world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Streaming May 8. Into the Dark: Delivered (Hulu Original): In Delivered, a pregnant woman's life is upended when she realizes someone close to her has darker plans for her and the baby. Delivered is Directed by The Wind's Emma Tammi and stars Tina Majorino (Veronica Mars, Napoleon Dynamite). Streaming May 8.

In Delivered, a pregnant woman's life is upended when she realizes someone close to her has darker plans for her and the baby. Delivered is Directed by The Wind's Emma Tammi and stars Tina Majorino (Veronica Mars, Napoleon Dynamite). Streaming May 8. Spaceship Earth (2020): A mission that became a dystopian simulation of ecological crisis, Spaceship Earth is a look at the group of people who built the Biosphere 2, a giant replica of the earth's ecosystem, in 1991.

A mission that became a dystopian simulation of ecological crisis, Spaceship Earth is a look at the group of people who built the Biosphere 2, a giant replica of the earth's ecosystem, in 1991. The Great (Hulu Original): The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. Streaming May 15.

The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. Streaming May 15. Rocketman (2019): Rocketman is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. Streaming May 22.

Rocketman is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John. Streaming May 22. Painter and the Thief (2020): An artist befriends the thief who stole her paintings. She becomes his closest ally when he is severely hurt in a car crash and needs full time care, even if her paintings are not found. But then the tables turn.

An artist befriends the thief who stole her paintings. She becomes his closest ally when he is severely hurt in a car crash and needs full time care, even if her paintings are not found. But then the tables turn. Premature (2020): Seventeen-year-old Ayanna meets handsome and mysterious Isaiah in her path towards self-discovery. Her entire world is turned upside down as she travails on the rigorous terrain of young love on the summer before she leaves for college. Streaming May 22.

Seventeen-year-old Ayanna meets handsome and mysterious Isaiah in her path towards self-discovery. Her entire world is turned upside down as she travails on the rigorous terrain of young love on the summer before she leaves for college. Streaming May 22. Ramy (Hulu Original): Ramy follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith. Streaming May 29.

Coming to Hulu on May 1

Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)

Coming to Hulu on May 5

Vikings: Season 6A (MGM)

Coming to Hulu on May 8

Coming to Hulu on May 12

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)

Coming to Hulu on May 15

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39 ( Food Network)

Fast N' Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

It's Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)

It's a Disaster (2012)

Coming to Hulu on May 19

Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)

Coming to Hulu on May 20

Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)

Coming to Hulu on May 22

Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Coming to Hulu on May 25

The Tracker (2019)

Coming to Hulu on May 26

I Still Believe (2020)

Coming to Hulu on May 28

Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)

Coming to Hulu on May 29

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

What's leaving Hulu on May 31