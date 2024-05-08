How to watch Love Undercover: stream the sports dating show online

Rich, famous, athletic; it's a combination that usually guarantees love, but in Love Undercover, five famous soccer players try to find romance without the trappings of their status and job.

The show, which debuts on Thursday, May 9, stars Jamie O'Hara, Ryan babel, Lloyd Jones, Marco Fabián and Sebastián Fassi. These non-US soccer players are taken to Los Angeles and must meet and fall for one of the cast members of 19 women...

... the catch is that they can't tell these people that they're a rich and successful athlete, and must rely on their own personalities and charm in order to find a match.

Sound like a fun watch? Well here's how to watch Love Undercover.

How to watch Love Undercover in the US

To watch Love Undercover in the US, you'll need to be a subscriber to NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. The show is an original production for Peacock, and so almost definitely won't show up anywhere else.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its base tier, so it's one of the more affordable US streaming services. This tier makes you watch commercials, but $11.99 per month gets you ad-free streaming.

The first four episodes of Love Undercover will be available to watch on Peacock straight away, on Thursday, May 9.

For the next batch of three episodes, you'll have to wait a week, as they're landing on Peacock on Thursday, May 16.

The final batch of episodes, which again consists of three entries, will be available to watch on Peacock one week after that: that's Thursday, May 23.

Curious about the show but don't want to pay? NBCUniversal is letting anyone in the US watch the first episode for free as it's shared it on YouTube, and you can find a link to it here.

Can you watch Love Undercover in the UK?

Want to watch Love Undercover in the UK?

Despite two of the contestants being British footie players, Love Undercover isn't going to be streaming in the UK, as no official release information has been provided.

That could change in the future, especially if the show proves popular in the US, but there's no way of knowing where it will show up if it does release in the UK. Past Peacock shows have popped up on basically every streaming service under the sun!

How to watch Love Undercover everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Love Undercover you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!