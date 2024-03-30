How to watch Parish: stream the new crime thriller online

Giancarlo Esposito is a man on a mission in Parish, a new crime drama that debuts on Sunday, March 31, and we'll help you figure out how to watch Parish to see the lengths he goes to.

In Parish, Giancarlo Esposito plays Gray, who used to be a criminal but gave that all up to start a family. That is, until his son is murdered, which puts Gray on a war path to get revenge... and maybe go even further.

Parish is based on a decade-old BBC drama called The Driver, in which David Morrissey played a depressed cab driver who took a driving job that had more caveats than he expected.

So here's how to watch Parish, and we'll also guide you on how to watch The Driver in case you want to watch that three-part drama too.

How to watch Parish in the US

In the US, you can watch Parish on cable or using a streaming service.

On cable, the episodes will each air on AMC, with the pilot showing on Sunday, March 31 at 10 pm ET/ET and the remaining episodes landing weekly on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT.

AMC is included in many cable plans, but a few live TV streaming services offer it too: Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Philo TV all include it, with the latter your cheapest option at $25 per month (and it also offers a free trial).

Online, each episode will air on AMC Plus at the same time as it hits AMC. AMC Plus costs $8.99 per month and is available on most smart devices including TVs and mobile.

If you want to catch The Driver too, you don't have to pay anything extra. If you have a library card you can watch it free online with hoopla, but if not it's also on FilmRise, a free ad-supported streaming service.

Can you watch Parish in the UK?

At the time of writing, no UK broadcasting of Parish has been announced. We wouldn't recommend holding your breath though; fairly few AMC shows ever make their way to the UK. We're still waiting on about 4 different The Walking Dead spin-offs!

When AMC shows have made their way to the UK, we've seen them on Prime Video or Disney Plus.

You can watch The Driver at least, and you don't have to pay either. It's available on both Freevee and Pluto TV, two free ad-supported streaming services.

How to watch Parish everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Parish, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!