How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 5 online, plus stream past seasons

One of the more popular modern Star Trek series comes to an end very soon, because Star Trek: Discovery season 5 marks the last hurrah for Michael Burnham, Saru and the rest of the team aboard the USS Discovery.

Debut: Thursday, April 4 (two episodes)

Episode count: 10

Free trial: Paramount Plus free trials

Star Trek Discovery follows the crew of the United Federation of Planets' USS Discovery, as they undertake various missions and tasks in order to protect the UFP from various threats. The show has already seen the beleaguered team travel 900 years and countless light years, but there's more to come.

For their final adventure, they've got one more quest to complete. In season 5, the crew has to fend off rival factions to acquire a strange and mysterious power to help rebuild the Galactic Federation.

What is this power, and who are these factions? You'll have to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 5 to find out! So here's how to catch the new show.

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 5

To watch Star Trek: Discovery season 5, you'll need to sign up for Paramount's streaming service Paramount Plus as this is the only place where the show will be airing. Nope, no cable or TV broadcast is expected.

You can sign up for Paramount Plus for $5.99 / £6.99 per month or $59.99 / £69.90 per year. In both the US and the UK, you're able to sign up for a seven-day free trial to test the streamer without paying, which we'd recommend if you're not sure about a longer commitment.

In the US, there's a pricier tier; the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan costs $11.99 per month and throws in lots of extra shows and movies to the library, plus lets you watch ad-free. You don't need this to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 5, but if you don't like commercials, it'll make for a more enjoyable viewing experience.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 release schedule

The first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery will hit Paramount Plus on Thursday, April 4, followed by one episode each week from then. Here's that full release schedule:

Episode 1 — Thursday, April 4

Episode 2 — Thursday, April 4

Episode 3 — Thursday, April 11

Episode 4 — Thursday, April 18

Episode 5 — Thursday, April 25

Episode 6 — Thursday, May 2

Episode 7 — Thursday, May 9

Episode 8 — Thursday, May 16

Episode 9 — Thursday, May 23

Episode 10 — Thursday, May 30

How to watch past seasons of Star Trek: Discovery

If you want to catch up on Star Trek: Discovery, you'll be pleased to know that the show is all available to watch on Paramount Plus: one subscription will be all you need.

In the US, you can also use the Showtime app to watch Discovery as well as Fubo and Spectrum.

Discovery spin-off show Star Trek: Brave New Worlds is also on Paramount Plus in its entirety, so you've got a lot of streaming to do!

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 5 everywhere else

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will only be coming to Paramount Plus in certain regions, including the US, UK, Australia and select other regions.

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup to a region without the show but still want to watch Star Trek: Discovery, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!