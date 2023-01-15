We're in the heart of the awards season in Hollywood, with the Critics Choice Awards 2023 one of the bigger events on the calendar. Hosted by the Critics Choice Association, which is made up of movie and TV critics from across the US, the awards recognize many of the best from the big and small screen.

The 2023 edition is the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, still a relative newbie when compared to the Oscars, but it has become an influential stop on hopefuls awards campaigns. That means that you can expect many big names to be in attendance for their nominated work, including movies like The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick and more, as well as TV shows like The Crown, House of the Dragon and Yellowstone.

If the NFL playoffs or the premiere of The Last of Us aren't your preferred viewing choice for this weekend, the Critics Choice Awards could be a good option. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2023.

How to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2023

The Critics Choice Awards are on TV Sunday, January 15, on The CW at 7 pm ET; it is not airing live in the Pacific time zone, check local listings for when it starts. The CW network is available through just about all traditional pay-TV subscription services, but if you’re looking to use a live TV streaming service to watch, then your best options are Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Outside of the US but love any awards show that you can watch? A virtual private network (VPN) is going to be your best option in that case. A VPN allows users to connect with broadcast services outside of the country that they are currently in. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Critics Choice Awards 2023 nominees

Many of the biggest movies and TV shows of the year are nominated for the top prizes for this year's Critics Choice Awards. On the movie side, Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 14 nominations, followed by Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans (11), The Banshees of Inisherin (nine), Babylon (nine), Elvis (seven) and TÁR (seven). The most-nominated TV shows of the year are Abbott Elementary (six), Better Call Saul (five), Gaslit (four), The Good Fight (four) and Reservation Dogs (four).

In addition to the main awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award is going to be presented to Jeff Bridges, while Janelle Monáe is receiving the #SeeHer Award.