How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play online: live stream the golf

Most weeks on the PGA Tour are stroke play events, where the two golfers who are battling out for the lead can be on two entirely different holes. While that has its own excitement, the World Golf Championship match play events, officially called the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament, sees golfers go head to head in a bracket style competition (it is March Madness season, after all).

How to stream US: ESPN Plus (opens in new tab), Peacock (opens in new tab)

UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

More options below

WGC events have been going on for 24 years, but 2023 looks to be the final event for the PGA Tour offshoot, though its possible that the PGA Tour will introduce some match play formats in future seasons.

All that's backstory. From Wednesday, March 22, to Sunday, March 26, the golf is going to be the focus, with 64 of the best golfers in the world participating, including defending champion and recent Players Championship winner Scottie Scheffler, familiar faces from Full Swing like Matt Fitzpatrick and Sahith Theegala, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy and more.

Here is everything that you need to know on how to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event from anywhere in the world.

How to watch WGC Match Play in the US

The main cable channel showing the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is The Golf Channel, though there will be some interruptions in its coverage for the Corales Puntacana Championship, which takes place at the same time. You can find the Golf Channel's schedule here (opens in new tab). However afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday moves over to NBC, with The Golf Channel only providing highlights later. You can find NBC's schedule here (opens in new tab).

If you don't already have a cable plan that includes those three channels, then there are three live TV streaming services that you can use: Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 per month), YouTube TV ($72.99 per month) and FuboTV ($74.99 per month) all include the trio.

Alternatively, there are two streaming services you could use. The first is ESPN Plus, which offers streams of the big pairings and the 11th and 13th holes — you can find its schedule here (opens in new tab).

The other is Peacock, which will have live streams of The Golf Channel and NBC's coverage of the tournament.

The former is a sports-only streaming service that costs $9.99 per month, though you can bundle it with ad-enabled Disney Plus and Hulu for only $12.99 monthly. The latter is an all-inclusive service with TV shows and movies from NBCUniversal properties, and it costs $4.99 for an ad-enabled experience or $9.99 to drop the ads.

How to watch in the UK

In the UK, you want to use Sky Sports to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, as coverage airs on the Sky Sports Golf. The channel offers pre-game coverage, full live coverage and also repeated daily highlights through the tournament.

Sky Sports is a paid add-on to Sky TV, and you can get the Sky, Netflix & Sports bundle for £46 which will get you all that you need. If you're already on Sky TV, you can also get Sky Sports Golf on its own for £15 per month on top of Sky TV, saving you from subscribing to all the sports channels if you just want one.

What you need to know

Where does the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play take place? The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play takes place at the Austin Country Club which is just outside Austin in Texas, which has been the home of the annual tournament in 2006.