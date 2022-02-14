ITV reveals big news about future of 'The Masked Singer' UK

ITV have announced some big news for the future of 'The Masked Singer' UK.

ITV has announced the exciting news that The Masked Singer UK will be renewed for two more series.

This news shortly follows the final on Saturday night, where Panda was crowned the winner of the third series, with the grand reveal securing over six million viewers.

The three remaining masked singers' identities were exposed in The Masked Singer UK season 3 final, with Robobunny the first to be unmasked as Westlife star Markus Feehily, followed by Mushroom as Welsh singing sensation Charlotte Church. Show host Joel Dommett admitted the final was a tight one with their powerful singing voices.

Finally, the champion was revealed to be Neighbours star turned singer, Natalie Imbruglia, who was Panda.

Natalie Imbruglia won the show as Panda. (Image credit: ITV)

Joining them in the final were three former contestants from the first two series, including Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, comedian Jason Manford as Hedgehog, and JLS star Robin, who all performed duets with the finalists.

The Masked Singer UK season 2 winner Joss Stone also joined the judging panel as a guest judge for the final. The singer won the previous series performing as Sausage and had the judges mind blown by her reveal.

Voicing their excitement at the big announcement, Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning said: “The Masked Singer has once again established itself as unmissable event television, keeping the nation guessing throughout its glorious eight-week run. We’re already counting down to see who’s hiding behind those infamous masks in 2023 and look forward to welcoming the series back to ITV and ITV Hub next year.”

Bandicoot managing director Derek McLean and creative director Daniel Nettleton also added: “The third series of The Masked Singer has underscored its unique position in British television as an unrivalled Saturday night powerhouse and the UK’s biggest entertainment show.

“The phenomenal audience reaction is evidenced by the vast viewing figures, fantastic fan engagement and unparalleled levels of social media sleuthing.

“We’re delighted that ITV has shown its long-term commitment to the show and with two new series of musical mayhem in the pipeline, we are already plotting the next spectacularly surreal season.”

The Masked Dancer has also been announced to return for a second season this year on ITV and ITV Hub.