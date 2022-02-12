What time is 'The Masked Singer' UK final on? Who are the finalists?

The Masked Singer UK season 3 is coming to an end this Saturday, Feb. 12 and we finally get to discover what celebrities are behind the final three masks.

Some big names took part in the outrageous show this year, including Heather Small, Will Young, Pat Cash, Gloria Hunniford, Tom Chaplin, Jaime Winstone, Michael Owen, Aled Jones, and Michelle Williams. But what mystery celebrity will be crowned this year’s Masked Singer winner?

Adding to the excitement, the show will also be welcoming back some old faces from the previous seasons who will be duetting with the remaining finalists.

What time is 'The Masked Singer' UK final on?

The Masked Singer UK final will air this Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7pm on ITV.

Who are the finalists?

There has been some truly wild costumes this year, from Bagpipes to Traffic Cone, but the three remaining finalists are…

Panda

(Image credit: ITV)

Panda has become a much-loved favourite on the programme with her cute attitude and amazing singing ability, and for the last few weeks, fans have been convinced that Panda is former Neighbours star-turned-singer, Natalie Imbruglia.

However, many have been stumped as to what Panda’s identity is, so much so that an electrician offered host Joel Dommett a hilarious bribe if he spilled the secret as to who Panda was!

Robobunny

(Image credit: ITV)

Robobunny made Masked Singer history with their outrageous costume and alternating singing voice, which confused the judges as to whether they were a man or a woman. But, eagle-eyed viewers are certain that Robobunny is Westlife star Mark Feehily after cracking a cryptic secret code on the costume.

Mushroom

(Image credit: ITV)

Mushroom has highly impressed the nation with her performances and powerful singing voice. At first, the judges and the public’s guesses were all over the place with predictions ranging from Kerry Katona to Carol Vorderman. But, once again fans seem to think that they’ve managed to rumble Mushroom’s identity as singer Charlotte Church!

Which past 'The Masked Singer' UK stars are returning for the final?

Some previous The Masked Singer UK contestants are set to storm the stage once again as each of them will duet with this year’s finalists, Panda, Robobunny, and Mushroom. But which familiar faces will return…

Queen Bee

(Image credit: ITV)

Queen Bee was crowned the winner of the first series and was revealed to be Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts. Her name had been mentioned in numerous guesses across the competition.

Hedgehog

(Image credit: ITV)

Hedgehog was the runner up to Queen Bee during the first series of the competition and was unmasked to be much-loved comedian Jason Manford.

Robin

(Image credit: ITV)

Robin appeared on the second season of the show, and was unveiled to be JLS star Aston Merrygold!