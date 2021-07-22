'Love Island' UK fans are loving Kaz and Tyler's chemistry

Love Island 2021 fans are ecstatic that fan-favourite islander Kaz Kamwi has finally hit it off with another islander!

Last night, the villa was rocked as the islanders were forced to send Danny Bibby and AJ Bunker home after they'd been voted among the least popular by the public.

After that decision, the last thing most of the islanders wanted was more drama, but just after they'd said goodbye to Danny and AJ, Hugo Hammond received a text announcing that the villa would be getting three new arrivals that very same evening.

New arrivals Abigail Rawlings and Georgia Townend seemed to fit in very well from the off. Georgia was not shy about letting everyone know that she was interested in Hugo, and Abigail spent her first full day chatting to Toby Aromolaran, the boy she had ambitions to steal from Chloe Burrows.

However, the bombshell that has impressed viewers the most has to be Tyler Cruickshank. The 26-year-old estate agent made it clear he was interested in her from his arrival, and over the course of last night's episode they shared several chats together and really seemed to be vibing well!

After Toby left Kaz behind for Chloe, she's been on a couple of dates with some of the newer lads, but most of her time has been spent in a friendship couple with Aaron Francis waiting for her dream man to walk through the door.

So, when she and Tyler hit it off (after some less-than-subtle encouragement from her personal wing-woman, Liberty Poole) viewers were thrilled that the Love Island producers had finally found a suitable man for her!

It didn't take very long for plenty of viewers to share just how happy they were that someone was finally showing some real interest in one of their favourite islanders from Love Island 2021!

The teaser for tonight's episode showed that their chemistry is far from wearing off, as Kaz and Tyler looked like they were getting very close on the terrace!

Are they on track to become the next major couple in the villa, or will another girl end up turning Tyler's head later on? We'll have to tune into Love Island tonight to find out...

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.