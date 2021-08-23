'Love Island' UK: fans are loving Liam and Tyler's dads

Love Island fans can't get enough of Liam and Tyler's dads.

Love Island 2021 viewers were loving Liam Reardon's and Tyler Cruickshank's parents last night!

It was all smiles in the villa on Sunday evening, as the islanders were reunited with some of their family or friends for the first time since they arrived.

After Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran returned from their Alice in Wonderland-themed final date, Millie Court received a text with a selfie of her mum and sister standing outside the villa with Liam's mother and father.

Millie's mother and sister were more than happy that Millie had met her match in the villa. Meanwhile. Liam's parents, Donna and Paul, shared how proud they were of both of them, even if they couldn't resist teasing him about his behavior in Casa Amor!

Next to head into the villa were Sophie and Joanne, Faye Winter's best friend and sister, and Teddy Soares' brothers, Sidney and Carlos. It was clear that they were happy they were still together, even if the four guests couldn't help but touch on the couple's arguments over the series.

Next to arrive were Tyler's parents, Janet and Andrew, and Kaz Kamwi's mum and sister, Malilwe and Banji arrived to catch up with them both. Tyler's parents (especially Andrew) only had kind words to say about Kaz, and Banji and Malilwe said that they were a great couple.

Finally, Toby was greeted by his mum Victoria and sister Shauna, before Chloe's mother Louisa, and her sister Bridie also arrived. Toby was moved to tears by his family's arrival, and he was thrilled with how much they liked Chloe and that both families hit it off together.

Meanwhile, Louisa made sure to tell Chloe how proud she was of her daughter, even if Bridie couldn't help but tease her about how close she and Toby had gotten over the series.

Although fans were loving most of the visitors yesterday, it was Liam and Tyler's fathers who made the biggest impression on them!

Many took to social media to share how funny they thought the pair had been, with some joking that they should be the ones to win the show instead of any of the couples.

This is a Liam's dad stan account x #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/stNmvYlpflAugust 22, 2021 See more

Can Tyler and Liam's dad have more air time please 😍🤣 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RX4WC07lsYAugust 22, 2021 See more

I think we just found the new winner of Love Island... Liam’s Dad! 👏 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/s8fRYhnPaTAugust 22, 2021 See more

Omdddd Liam's and Tyler's dad's are the most hilarious people on the earth, can we sign them up for the next series of gogglebox #LoveIslandAugust 22, 2021 See more

Tyler’s dad really just stole the whole season, can we give him the 50k? #LoveIslandAugust 22, 2021 See more

Tyler’s dad talking about Kaz is so cute #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BHrV8dSGSDAugust 22, 2021 See more

This is now Dad Island, Liam and Tyler’s dads should couple up to win the 50k #loveislandAugust 22, 2021 See more

Who's going to win Love Island 2021? Will Faye and Teddy, Liam and Millie, Chloe and Toby or Kaz and Tyler be crowned the winners of Love Island 2021? We'll have to tune in tonight to find out...

Love Island 2021 concludes tonight on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.