'Love Island' UK fans devastated to see Liberty in tears

Love Island 2021 fans are all incredibly worried about Liberty Poole ahead of tonight's episode.

In Wednesday evening's episode of Love Island, Liberty tried to extend an olive branch to Faye Winter, who was still upset by the other couples' decision to vote her and Teddy Soares one of the least compatible couples. Sadly, Faye made it clear that she wasn't interested in staying friends with the islanders who she felt had gone behind her back, including Lib.

The mood in the villa remained tense, and it definitely felt like there was a divide growing amongst the couples. The sound of crying babies waking everyone up the next morning definitely didn't help the situation, either!

Last night marked the return of the baby challenge, where each couple was given a fake baby to look after for the day. Some islanders took to it relatively well and some, like Faye and Chloe Burrows, really could not have been less enthusiastic about their challenge if they tried.

The girls were quickly given full responsibility for their new children, as the boys were whisked away on a dads' golfing holiday by the producers! When they returned, the girls got their revenge by offloading their babies on the lads.

Eventually, Kaz Kamwi received a text that signalled the end of the challenge and revealed Mary and Aaron took the best care of their doll; Liberty and Jake Cornish, Millie Court and Liam Reardon, and Kaz and Tyler Cruickshank all passed the test as well. Since the majority of couples passed the test, they were rewarded with a party.

There wasn't much time for celebration, though, as the islanders were summoned to the firepit for yet another dumping. Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson had received the fewest votes from the public, so they became the latest couple to leave the villa.

Despite the dumping, fans were quickly distracted by the preview for tonight's episode. The clip showed Liberty taking off her microphone and storming away from the other islanders, and then cut to her in tears where she said "I just don't think we're right for each other."

Just days after her and Jake patched things up, it looks like their relationship is coming to an end, and fans are not happy seeing Liberty so upset!

There are now just five couples remaining in the villa as we enter the final few days of Love Island Series 7. Will Liberty and Jake make it through the final, or will they split up just days before one lucky couple gets to take home £50,000? We'll have to wait and see...

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.