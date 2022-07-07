Love Island UK 2022 has reached peak drama after the Casa Amor recoupling, in what might have been one of the most intense episodes ever.

A lot happened among the couples, with only six people coming out unscathed — Jay and Danica, who were in a friendship couple, and their new pairs, Chyna and Josh; and of course Gemma and Luca who stay faithful to each other.

For everyone else... it was hard. Ekin-Su and Paige were initially happy that Davide and Jacques remained single but were later shocked to hear that they had been getting close to other girls. Everyone else re-coupled, with a lot of animosity in the mixture (and with nine couples in total, we're actually not sure they have enough space in the villa for this many people).

Following the ruthless recoupling, viewers think the boys in the main villa got up to so much trouble that a classic 'movie night' has to be on the way — soon.

"Jax has played it down massively too ROLL THE TAPES! Movie Night! #loveisland", Love Island OG Amber Gill said.

Another said: "i just feel like the girls haven’t realised the gravity of the f***ery that occurred, and for that reason, we need movie night in the next 1-2 working days #LoveIsland".

"Todays episode was mad but imagine next couple episodes when it's F***ING MOVIE NIGHT #LoveIsland", another tweeted.

"They’re really going to have a whole tape dedicated to dami during movie night. Three-way kiss, handshake kiss, egging the other boys on ! Only youuu #LoveIsland", another tweeted.

Yet another viewer wrote: "Imagine if they did movie night tomorrow. They should, while the emotions are still fresh. Any later and it's pointless, cause people aren't going to be honest about what they've done. #loveisland".

