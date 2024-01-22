Masked Singer fans convinced Air Fryer is an EastEnders legend
The Masked Singer UK fans believe an EastEnders favourite is in disguise as Air Fryer.
The Masked Singer UK 2024 fans think an EastEnders legend is hiding behind Air Fryer's mask.
Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Owl, Piranha and Eiffel Tower took to the stage for school disco week, with guest judge Jennifer Saunders joining the panel to replace Rita Ora.
As the masked celebrities battled it out, sleuths believe that they may have guessed who could be behind Air Fryer's mask.
Fans have speculated that Air Fryer could be Tameka Empson, who has played the legendary Kim Fox in EastEnders since 2009, after some clues they think could be related to the soap.
In week two, a pair of hairdressing scissors and a mirror were shown during her clue package, which could be hinting that Tameka's character Kim works at a hair salon.
On Saturday night's episode (January, 20) one of Air Fryer's Clue or False rumours were: "I'll tell you what, that maths lesson had me going around in squares," which could have been another hint to her soap role as Kim lives in Albert Square.
Throughout the competition, Air Fryer has proven to be an exceptional singer and Tameka is an experienced theatre actress, having appeared in a number of musicals.
Tameka has starred in Our House and is set to join the cast of the musical revival of The Big Life which she also co-wrote.
This means that Tameka is no stranger to the stage and given her funny personality, it wouldn't be a surprise if she was performing as Air Fryer.
Fans are convinced that Air Fryer is Tameka Empson and took to social media to share their theory...
Air fryer I'm still convinced is tameka empson!! #maskedsingerukJanuary 20, 2024
Still think Air Fryer is Tameka Empson from Eastenders @Tameka_Empson @ThisisDavina @TheLouisEmerick @_ClaireRichards @MaskedSingerUK #maskedsingerukJanuary 20, 2024
Air fryer could be tameka empson from eastenders #maskedsingerukJanuary 20, 2024
#MaskedSingerUK @ITV I think air fryer is the actress who plays kim fox in @bbceastenders 👍January 21, 2024
The Masked Singer UK 2024 has so far seen soul singer Dionne Warwick unmasked as Weather, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong as Chicken Caesar, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas as Rat and Absolutely Fabulous legend Julia Sawalha as Bubble Tea.
Recently, TV chef Simon Rimmer let slip that he was Dippy Egg on live TV. However, it's unclear whether Simon made a genuine mistake or was joking to put fans off the scent.
The Masked Singer UK 2024 airs on Saturday at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.