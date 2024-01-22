Masked Singer fans convinced Air Fryer is an EastEnders legend

The Masked Singer UK fans think Air Fryer is an EastEnders star.

The Masked Singer UK 2024 fans think an EastEnders legend is hiding behind Air Fryer's mask.

Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Owl, Piranha and Eiffel Tower took to the stage for school disco week, with guest judge Jennifer Saunders joining the panel to replace Rita Ora.

As the masked celebrities battled it out, sleuths believe that they may have guessed who could be behind Air Fryer's mask.

Fans have speculated that Air Fryer could be Tameka Empson, who has played the legendary Kim Fox in EastEnders since 2009, after some clues they think could be related to the soap.

In week two, a pair of hairdressing scissors and a mirror were shown during her clue package, which could be hinting that Tameka's character Kim works at a hair salon.

On Saturday night's episode (January, 20) one of Air Fryer's Clue or False rumours were: "I'll tell you what, that maths lesson had me going around in squares," which could have been another hint to her soap role as Kim lives in Albert Square.

Tameka Empson as Kim Fox in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC / Kieron McCarron)

Throughout the competition, Air Fryer has proven to be an exceptional singer and Tameka is an experienced theatre actress, having appeared in a number of musicals.

Tameka has starred in Our House and is set to join the cast of the musical revival of The Big Life which she also co-wrote.

This means that Tameka is no stranger to the stage and given her funny personality, it wouldn't be a surprise if she was performing as Air Fryer.

Fans are convinced that Air Fryer is Tameka Empson and took to social media to share their theory...

Air fryer I'm still convinced is tameka empson!! #maskedsingerukJanuary 20, 2024 See more

Still think Air Fryer is Tameka Empson from Eastenders @Tameka_Empson @ThisisDavina @TheLouisEmerick @_ClaireRichards @MaskedSingerUK #maskedsingerukJanuary 20, 2024 See more

Air fryer could be tameka empson from eastenders #maskedsingerukJanuary 20, 2024 See more

#MaskedSingerUK @ITV I think air fryer is the actress who plays kim fox in @bbceastenders 👍January 21, 2024 See more

The Masked Singer UK 2024 has so far seen soul singer Dionne Warwick unmasked as Weather, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong as Chicken Caesar, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas as Rat and Absolutely Fabulous legend Julia Sawalha as Bubble Tea.

Recently, TV chef Simon Rimmer let slip that he was Dippy Egg on live TV. However, it's unclear whether Simon made a genuine mistake or was joking to put fans off the scent.

The Masked Singer UK 2024 airs on Saturday at 7 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.