Orphan Black: Echoes expands The Clone Club universe with its US premiere tonight

Good news, The Clone Club fans! The Orphan Black universe is expanding tonight with the US premiere of Orphan Black: Echoes, a much-anticipated spin-off of the fan-favorite Canadian sci-fi thriller.

There's been a bit of a wait for the new offshoot: the Emmy-winning original series ended on August 12, 2017, and AMC first announced that a new series set in the Orphan Black universe was in early development stages back in 2019. In April 2022, the spinoff was officially greenlit for a ten-episode first season, with Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter signed on as executive producer and star. She will portray Lucy, "a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world," per AMC.

And after initially airing in Australia on Stan and coming to the UK last month as a full series box set on streaming service ITVX, Orphan Black: Echoes will arrive on TV stateside tonight, June 23 at 10:05pm on AMC, AMC Plus and BBC America.

Created by Anna Fishko, the spinoff will take place in 2052, nearly four decades after the end of the original series. "Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence," reads the official synopsis. "It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."

Along with Ritter, the cast includes Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) as "a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice"; Amanda Fix (North of Normal) as Jules, "a salty teen trying to find herself" and navigate being adopted by wealthy parents; and Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse) as Jack, a soft-spoken former army medic and single father who "discovers the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret." Actors James Hiroyuki Liao and Rya Kihlstedt will also feature.

Orphan Black: Echoes will be available to viewers on AMC, AMC Plus and BBC America, which are all part of the AMC Networks family. If you don’t have cable, you can watch AMC through live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV. You can also watch the series on AMC Plus, which is a standalone service that can be accessed as an add-on channel on Prime Video, Apple TV Plus or Roku.

Check out the official trailer for Orphan Black: Echoes above before checking out the new spinoff series on AMC tonight.