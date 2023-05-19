Selling Sunset fans want Christine back ASAP

Selling Sunset fans are demanding for Queen Bee Christine Quinn to come back to the show ASAP as the series returned with more drama, scandals and stunning luxury homes.

While we had two new realtors bring the heat to Selling Sunset season 6 — iconic realtor Christine Quinn was noticeably absent from the workplace drama at the Oppenheim Group this season.

As we welcomed back realtors Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae El Moussa to season 6, Mary wasted no time in sharing her thoughts about Christine's exit from the brokerage.

In the opening sequence, Mary said: "I don't think I'll really miss Christine, so it's probably for the best that she's gone, but I am nervous about the new dynamic."

The first episode of season 6 saw Chrishell at the center of attention following the breakdown of her relationship with her boss Jason Oppenheim.

While Chrishell was now happily dating Australian rapper G Flip, her friend and co-worker Emma was encouraging her to come back to the office.

Meanwhile, Selling Sunset also introduced two new cast members as realtors Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi joined the Oppenheim group and made their debut this season.

There was already hostility between Bre and Chelsea, who formed a close friendship with Christine in season 5.

But while tensions rose between the realtors, fans sorely missed Christine being at the center of the drama this season.

Christine — lovingly self-named as the villain of the hit Netflix series — often had explosive fallouts with her fellow realtors at the Oppenheim Group.

After a big bust-up with some of her co-stars, Christine's future at the company was left unclear at the end of season 5.

But she soon confirmed the news that she wouldn't be coming back for Selling Sunset season 6, revealing that she left the brokerage and show to focus on her and her husband Christian Dumontet’s crypto real estate business, 'RealOpen'.

Despite the series just dropping on Netflix, fans are already calling for Christine to return to Selling Sunset ASAP...

Selling Sunset season 6 is available to watch on Netflix now.