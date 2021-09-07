‘Sex Education’ season 3 trailer previews big changes at Moordale

School is back in session for Netflix’s Sex Education starting Sept. 17, but as the trailer for the comedy series shows, things are quite different in this new school year.

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield as a teenage boy who, having been raised by a mother who’s a sex therapist, teams up with a group of his classmates to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at their school, Moordale. As we head into the third season of the show, the events of the past couple seasons have led Moordale to earn the reputation as the “sex school,” and to try and fix that will be the new head teacher, Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke).

Here is the official synopsis of Sex Education season three:

“It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new head teacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff.”

Watch the trailer for Sex Education season three below.

In addition to Butterfield and Kirke, the cast of Sex Education includes Emma Mackey, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee Lou Wood, Alistar Petrie, Chinenye Ezeudu, Simone Ashley, Chaneil Kular, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison, Jim Howick and Gillian Anderson, as well as having Jason Isaacs join the show for its third season.

The eight episode third season of Sex Education will drop all at one on Sept. 17.

Sex Education is just one of the Netflix originals coming back in the fall/winter of 2021. Other popular shows hitting the streaming service with new seasons include Dear White People, You, Cobra Kai and The Witcher. There’s also the highly anticipated new Netflix original, Cowboy Bebop, expected in the coming months.

A Netflix subscription is required to watch Sex Education or any of these shows, which is available to sign up for with a base price of $13.99.