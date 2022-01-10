'Succession' scores three major wins at Golden Globes
Here's our full Golden Globes 2022 winners list, including big wins for 'Succession', 'West Side Story', and 'The Power of the Dog'.
The Golden Globes 2022 winners have officially been revealed.
Although we weren't able to tune into the Golden Globes this year, the awards ceremony still went ahead over the weekend, and Succession season 3 has landed several big TV wins.
Not only did HBO's smash-hit comedy-drama walk away with the prize for Best Television Series (Drama), but Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, and Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy) both walked away with the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress wins for their Succession performances.
On the movie front, The Power of The Dog received the Best Motion Picture, Drama award, and Jane Campion became the third woman to receive the Best Director Golden Globe for her work on the film.
It was also a really good year for movie musicals. Andrew Garfield won the Best Actor in Comedy or Musical award for tick, tick... BOOM!.
West Side Story also scooped up several awards: not only did Spielberg's movie win the overall Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical award, but Rachel Zegler won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical and Ariana DeBose also bagged the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.
Below you can find the winners and all the nominees from this year's Golden Globes.
Golden Globes 2022 winners: Movies
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
West Side Story - WINNER
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick... BOOM!
Best Director
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast - WINNER
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorking - Being the Ricardos
Best Non-English Language Picture
Drive My Car - WINNER
Compartment No 6
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Animated Picture
Encanto - WINNER
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos - WINNER
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Will Smith - King Richard - WINNER
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Rachel Zegler - West Side Story - WINNER
Marion Cotillard - Annette
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up
Emma Stone - Cruella
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... BOOM! - WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos - In the Heights
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story - WINNER
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Kodi Smitt-McPhee - The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan - Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture
Dune - WINNER
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Best Original Song in a Motion Picture
No Time to Die, No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O' Connell - WINNER
King Richard, Be Alive - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Encanto, Dos Oruguitas - Lin-Manuel Miranda
Belfast, Down to Joy - Van Morrison
Respect, Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
Golden Globes 2022 winners: TV
Best Television Series, Drama
Succession - WINNER
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Hacks - WINNER
The Great
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
The Underground Railroad - WINNER
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Maid
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Pose - WINNER
Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Jeremy Strong - Succession - WINNER
Brian Cox - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Billy Porter - Pose
Omar Sy - Lupin
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Jean Smart - Hacks - WINNER
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Elle Fanning - The Great
Issa Rae - Insecure
Tracee Eliss-Ross - Black-ish
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso - WINNER
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown - WINNER
Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie
Michael Keaton - Dopesick - WINNER
Paul Bettany - WandaVision
Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Tahar Rahim - The Serpent
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Sarah Snook - Succession - WINNER
Jennifer Collidge - The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Andie MacDowell - Maid
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series
O Yeong-su - Squid Game - WINNER
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
