'Succession' scores three major wins at Golden Globes

Jeremy Strong won Best Actor in a Drama series for his part in 'Succession'.

The Golden Globes 2022 winners have officially been revealed.

Although we weren't able to tune into the Golden Globes this year, the awards ceremony still went ahead over the weekend, and Succession season 3 has landed several big TV wins.

Not only did HBO's smash-hit comedy-drama walk away with the prize for Best Television Series (Drama), but Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, and Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy) both walked away with the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress wins for their Succession performances.

On the movie front, The Power of The Dog received the Best Motion Picture, Drama award, and Jane Campion became the third woman to receive the Best Director Golden Globe for her work on the film.

It was also a really good year for movie musicals. Andrew Garfield won the Best Actor in Comedy or Musical award for tick, tick... BOOM!.

West Side Story also scooped up several awards: not only did Spielberg's movie win the overall Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical award, but Rachel Zegler won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical and Ariana DeBose also bagged the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Below you can find the winners and all the nominees from this year's Golden Globes.

Golden Globes 2022 winners: Movies

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

West Side Story - WINNER

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick... BOOM!

Best Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast - WINNER

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay - Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorking - Being the Ricardos

Best Non-English Language Picture

Drive My Car - WINNER

Compartment No 6

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Animated Picture

Encanto - WINNER

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos - WINNER

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Will Smith - King Richard - WINNER

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Rachel Zegler - West Side Story - WINNER

Marion Cotillard - Annette

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up

Emma Stone - Cruella

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick... BOOM! - WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage - Cyrano

Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos - In the Heights

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story - WINNER

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga - Passing

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Kodi Smitt-McPhee - The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan - Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Best Original Score in a Motion Picture

Dune - WINNER

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

No Time to Die, No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O' Connell - WINNER

King Richard, Be Alive - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Encanto, Dos Oruguitas - Lin-Manuel Miranda

Belfast, Down to Joy - Van Morrison

Respect, Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

Golden Globes 2022 winners: TV

Best Television Series, Drama

Succession - WINNER

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Hacks - WINNER

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

The Underground Railroad - WINNER

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Pose - WINNER

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jeremy Strong - Succession - WINNER

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game

Billy Porter - Pose

Omar Sy - Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Jean Smart - Hacks - WINNER

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Eliss-Ross - Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso - WINNER

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown - WINNER

Jessica Chastain - Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Margaret Qualley - Maid

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie

Michael Keaton - Dopesick - WINNER

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Oscar Isaac - Scenes From a Marriage

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Tahar Rahim - The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Sarah Snook - Succession - WINNER

Jennifer Collidge - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick

Andie MacDowell - Maid

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

O Yeong-su - Squid Game - WINNER

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso