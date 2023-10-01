How to watch Boiling Point online for free – live stream, trailer, cast

Following in the footsteps of the critically acclaimed film of the same name, the BBC's new TV series Boiling Point is promising to raise the temperature. Directed by Philip Barantini, it's one of 2023's must-see shows and you can watch Boiling Point from Sunday, October 1.

You can watch Boiling Point for FREE in the UK on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Boiling Point on iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

If you've already seen the single-shot, Bafta-nominated film of Boiling Point (or Disney Plus's brilliant The Bear) then you're already going to have a rough idea of what to expect. Put a stressful restaurant kitchen and commercial pressures in a pot, throw in some clashing personalities, turn up the temperature to the max and you have a recipe for a deliciously tense four hours of TV to gorge on. Relaxing Sunday evening viewing this is not.

Many of the same cast members from the film reprise their roles for the TV sequel, with Carly (Vinette Robinson) progressing from sous chef to establishment owner and still ably assisted by Freeman (Ray Panthaki) and Emma (Hannah Walters). We know from the series trailer that the always excellent Stephen Graham is back as Andy, too, and — six months on from his heart attack — the trailer suggests that he is far from happy.

Let's hope that too many chefs won't spoil this delectable broth. This guide has all the information you need about the show and how to watch Boiling Point live and on-demand from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Boiling Point in the UK

The BBC is airing Boiling Point on BBC One at 9 pm on consecutive Sundays from October 1. And all four episodes of Boiling Point will be available to stream online straight away on BBC iPlayer.

If you do intend to watch Boiling Point online, the iPlayer is available to stream on a multitude of devices including web browsers, smartphones, tablets, games consoles, Smart TVs and pretty much any streaming device you can think of.

BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for TV licence fee payers in the UK. If you're trying to access iPlayer while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad — details below.

Can I watch Boiling Point anywhere else in the world?

To start with at least, Boiling Point is only being aired in the UK. So if you're a Brit abroad with a TV licence and are desperate to watch, you'll need to install and use a VPN as described above.

Boiling Point premieres on BBC One (and online on the iPlayer) on Sunday, October 1 at 9 pm.

The subsequent three episodes will follow on the next three Sundays at the same time. But if you want to binge all four in one go, then they will all go live on the iPlayer at the same time.

All you need to know about Boiling Point

What is the Boiling Point Cast? Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson and others are returning from the Boiling Point film, with The Walking Dead's Steven Ogg the most notable newcomer:

Where is Boiling Point filmed? Unlike the film, the Boiling Point TV series isn't filmed in an actual restaurant kitchen. It's filmed at Space Studios in Manchester.

Is Boiling Point filmed in one shot? Part of the magic (and drama) of the Boiling Point movie was that it was all filmed in one 92-minute continuous take. The TV show won't get the same treatment, although creator and director Philip Barantini has confirmed that there are lengthy single-shot takes over the course of the four hour-long episodes.