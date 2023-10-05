How to watch Loki season 2: stream the Marvel series online

After what feels like an eternity of two whole years, Loki is finally back on our TV screens. The hit show’s sophomore season arrives on Disney Plus from Thursday, October 6, with the god of mischief teaming up with the Time Variance Authority to prevent a multiversal war.

Quick links Global stream: Disney Plus

Premiere: Thursday, October 6 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT

Episodes: Six

Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki for this action-packed second season, as does Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Jonathan Majors, playing one of many variants of Marvel’s latest big bad, Kang The Conqueror.

Multiversal mayhem looms following Sylvie’s decision to slay He Who Remains (Majors) at the end of season one. So Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), despite having lost all memory of Loki, joins the trickster god to locate the many different versions of Kang scattered throughout time: a journey that leads them to 1901 and into the orbit of inventor Victor Timely.

Newcomers Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Ke Huy Quan join the main cast this season. Quan, the Oscar-winning actor of Everything Everywhere All At Once, will star as the TVA’s tech repair guy, who’s approached by Mobius when Loki begins "timeslipping", a phenomenon that sees him being pulled back and forth between past and present.

We can’t wait for this irreverent new addition to Phase 5 of the MCU following the release of Secret Invasion last June. Below, we explain how to watch Loki season 2 online now with a subscription to Disney Plus.

How to watch Loki Season 2

Loki season 2 will arrive on Thursday evening, October 5 in the US, exclusively on Disney Plus. Episodes are available from 9pm ET / 6pm PT, although UK viewers will have to wait until first thing 2am BST early Friday morning. A brand-new episode is released each week – see the release schedule below for further information.

In the US, Disney Plus costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year for its ad-supported tier, or $10.99 per month and $109.99 per year for its ad-free plan (a price that's set to increase by $3/$30 in mid-October). Many people choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle, which combines it with Hulu for $9.99 monthly (higher tiers of the Bundle also include ESPN Plus or ad-free streaming for a greater cost).

In the UK, Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month or £79.99 per year for its Standard plan and £10.99 per month or £109.99 per year for its Premium one. Both are ad-free but Premium offers 4K streaming and more concurrent streams. From Wednesday, November 1, a £4.99-per-month ad-enabled plan is being introduced.

If you want to catch up on films and series related to the TV show, like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor, and Avengers: Endgame, then these and tons of other MCU offerings are also available through Disney Plus.

The sophomore season of Loki debuts on Disney Plus from Thursday, October 5 in the US and Canada, at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. In the UK and Australia, episodes arrive a day later on Friday, October 6. UK fans can watch Loki season 2 from 2am BST Friday mornings, while episodes are added a little later in Australia, at 11am AEST. New episodes are added weekly at the same time.