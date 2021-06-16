What's Coming to Disney+ in July 2021

July is shaping up to be a great month on Disney+. The biggest free release this month is possibly Turner & Hooch, which arrives on July 21. The movie is a remake of the 1989 classic starring Tom Hanks, and follows the story of a US Marshall that inherits a big unruly dog that he doesn’t want, but maybe needs.

On July 9th Black Widow is also available on the platform. Black Widow is also being simultaneously released in theaters, and Disney+ subscribers will have to pay an additional fee in order to watch it on the streamer.

Beyond those two big releases Disney+ is also adding a slew of new library titles in July including Ice Age: The Meltdown, Walking With Dinosaurs, The Sandlot, and Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

Here’s the full rundown of what to expect in July:

July 2

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven's Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Episode 208 “Most Likely To”

When the Wildcats are benched from rehearsal for a week, tensions rise to the surface during Career Day. Big Red questions if Ashlyn understands his dreams; Howie makes a surprising move with Kourtney; E.J. shocks his dad with a revelation; and Ricky and Nini visit an old haunt.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 110 “Common Ground”

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Episode 102

Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called "one of the best young adult books of all time," The Mysterious Benedict Society" stars Emmy® Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

July 7

Monsters At Work

Premiere

Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated”

When Tylor Tuskmon arrives at Monsters Incorporated to begin his dream job as a Scarer, he discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. As a result he is temporarily reassigned to MIFT, the Monsters Incorporated Facilities Team.

Loki

New Episode

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Marvel Studios Legends

“Marvel Studios Legends” serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The episodes will feature Black Widow.

July 9

Disney Junior Minnie's Bow-Toons:

Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The

Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World's Biggest Bullshark

Black Widow

Premiere

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe— will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021 (additional fee required).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Episode 209 “Spring Break”

When Gina finds herself stranded at the airport over Spring Break, a surprise run-in changes her mind about what she wants. Meanwhile, the separated Wildcats find a way to bond over song during their break, as Ricky finally sees his mom again after their opening night run-in at "High School Musical."

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Episode 103

Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called "one of the best young adult books of all time," The Mysterious Benedict Society" stars Emmy® Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”

July 14

Loki

Finale

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Monsters At Work

Episode 102 “Meet Mift”

When Tylor is initiated into MIFT during a bizarre ritual, he wants nothing more than to get away from his odd coworkers. But when an emergency strikes Monsters, Inc., MIFT kicks into action and Tylor develops a hint of respect for the misfit team.

July 16

The Croc That Ate JawsGordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Incredible Iceland

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World's Deadliest Sharks

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Episode 210 “The Transformation”

After rehearsals fall flat, the cast breaks into separate sleepovers to brainstorm Broadway-worthy ideas to outdo North High. But as the countdown to opening night looms, secrets rise between Nini and Gina, Seb and Carlos suffer their first fight, and Ricky receives an unexpected FaceTime call.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Episode 104

Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called "one of the best young adult books of all time," The Mysterious Benedict Society" stars Emmy® Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 112 "Rescue On Ryloth"

July 21

Turner & Hooch

Premiere

Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog”

When uptight Deputy Marshal Scott Turner inherits Hooch, a giant unruly dog, his new pet destroys his apartment and seems dead set on destroying his career. Scott is desperate to get rid of Hooch, who seems to behave for everyone but him. But when a witness under Marshal protection is kidnapped, he realizes that the dog he never wanted may turn out to be the key to saving the day.



Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

Behind The Attraction

Premiere

All Episodes Streaming

Peek beyond the magic of Disney Parks to discover what's Behind the Attraction! From Executive Producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Brian Volk-Weiss, explore how Imagineers filled the Haunted Mansion with 999 happy haunts, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™ transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! (while defying gravity in the process) and why Space Mountain took so long to launch. From the 1950s to today, from Jungle Cruise to "it's a small world" to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disney Parks attractions have amazed millions. And this is the story of how they did it.

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

ASSEMBLED is an immersive documentary series examining the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases.

Monsters At Work

Episode 103 “The Damaged Room”

When a human baby’s room is damaged by a Jokester, Tylor has his first experience working with MIFT on the repairs. While the room is repaired, Mike and Sulley must take care of a human baby.

July 23

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Playing With Sharks

Premiere

From National Geographic Documentary Films, two-time Emmy®-nominated director Sally Aitken and WildBear Entertainment, “Playing with Sharks” captures the life of Valerie Taylor—a woman ahead of her time whose life’s work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. A fearless diver, cinematographer and pioneering conservationist, Valerie is a living legend and icon. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Valerie herself, “Playing with Sharks” follows this daring ocean explorer’s trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector.

Stuntman

Premiere

From executive producers Dwayne Johnson (“Jungle Cruise”) and Dany Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, and directed by Kurt Mattila, “Stuntman” chronicles the highs and lows of veteran Hollywood stuntman, Eddie Braun as he attempts what many argue is the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history. Following in the footsteps of his childhood idol, Evel Knievel, Braun reflects on having survived multiple car crashes, explosions, and death defying leaps over the course of his 30+ year career in film and television. Now, in his mid-50s and contemplating retirement, Braun decides to cap off an extraordinary career by recreating Evel Knievel’s infamous unsuccessful Snake River Canyon rocket jump. In 2018, “Stuntman” made its world premiere at the LA Film Festival, taking home the Audience Award choice winner for Best Documentary Feature.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Episode 211 “Showtime”

It's opening night, and Nini hypes up her anxious castmates for their performance in front of the competition judge. But no East High opening night is complete without unexpected visitors, second chances, and big decisions about everyone's futures — together and apart.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Episode 105

Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called "one of the best young adult books of all time," The Mysterious Benedict Society" stars Emmy® Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 113 “Infested”

July 28

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts

Premiere

All Episodes Streaming

Get personal with Robin Roberts and some of Hollywood’s groundbreaking women as they bear witness to their incredible journeys on their path to purpose. Each episode is a profound conversation filled with emotion and inspiration. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution.

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life

Premiere

Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle”

Dale makes a serious mistake when he steals the wrong dog’s chestnuts. / Chip meets his match in the baby enclosure on the wild, wild west side of the park. / Chip and Dale have always been joined at the hip but now they actually are!

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse

Batch 2 Premiere

In “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse,” it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto - as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the “Mickey Mouse” shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

Monsters At Work

Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis”

Hoping to get in good with Mike, Tylor signs MIFT up to be Mike’s bowling team for the annual Monsters, Inc. Bowl-off-a-thon… only to discover that everyone at MIFT stinks at bowling.

Turner & Hooch

Episode 102 “A Good Day To Dog Hard”

Scott and Hooch babysit a diplomat's daughter and wind up saving the Olympic Committee.

July 30

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)

Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine

Built For Mars: The Perseverance

Rover

Jungle Cruise

Premiere

Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.



Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn are the producers, with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa.



Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” releases in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Episode 212 "Second Chances"

While the Wildcats head to Salt Lake Slices to digest the excitement of opening night - and a pizza or two - Miss Jenn continues to experience tunnel vision over the Menkie Awards. Mr. Mazzara shows his softer side; Ricky reevaluates a party crasher; Gina speaks her truth; and Nini makes a life-altering call.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Episode 106

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” The Mysterious Benedict Society” stars Emmy Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Episode 114 “War Mantle”

