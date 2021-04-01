What's new on Discovery Plus in April 2021

Another month, another round of new content on one of the seventy-two streaming services that have already launched this year in the United States. OK, that's a little bit of an exaggeration. It's also as if having too much to watch is a bad thing, right?

Regardless, April on Discovery Plus promises a slew of new shows. So now's the perfect time to take that Discovery Plus free trial for a spin — or just dive in with both feet.

We've got the full slate of shows below, from Ghost Brothers: Lights Out to Chopped 420 and Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time. Gotta love April.

Expedition Deep Ocean – Thursday, April 1: Expedition Deep Ocean is the record-breaking mission of explorer and entrepreneur Victor Vescovo and his Five Deeps Expedition team made up of scientists and vessel experts as they set off on an expedition to the bottom of the five oceans.

Passport to Love – Saturday, April 3: Inspired by real-world events and an increasingly globalized dating scene, Passport to Love embraces the spirit of American women who yearn for more than the boy next door as they travel overseas in search of love and lasting partnership.

First to the Top of the World – Thursday, April 8: It starts out like a bad joke – an insurance salesman and a doctor walk into a bar – but this epic, true story ends with the most unlikely team of explorers re-writing the history books by becoming the first people to actually reach the north pole.

Ed Gein: The Real Psycho – Friday, April 9: The legendary monsters featured in the blockbuster movies Silence of the Lambs, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Psycho all embodied elements of America’s real psychopath, serial killer Ed Gein. The horrific history of Ed Gein is chronicled as Steve Shippy and Cindy Kaza conduct an eerie and haunting paranormal investigation in his hometown. As they seek to connect with “The Butcher of Plainfield,” they ask themselves: does evil live forever?

Future People: The Family of Donor 5114 – Saturday, April 10: Executive produced by Jason Momoa and filmed over eight years, Director Michael Rothman follows a group of adolescents who discover that they were conceived from the same sperm donor, forming an unlikely family of familiar strangers. There are presently 37 half-siblings and counting. Future People explores the complexities of alternative conception while defining a new realm of modern family.

Restaurant Recovery – Thursday, April 15: Todd Graves, Founder and CEO of one of the fastest growing food chains in the world, is on a mission to help struggling restaurateurs recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. With his deep industry knowledge and undeniable passion, Todd is rolling up his sleeves with his team, to bring restaurants back to glory, one city at a time. And he’s got some surprising, high-profile friends who help out along the way.

Ghost Brothers: Lights Out – Saturday, April 17: The Ghost Brothers, Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey, are the dopest brothers on television hunting ghosts. These candid and unorthodox paranormal investigators explore disturbed hotspots across the country, checking out and sizing up local legends and supernatural stories. They are ready to expose the haunted holdouts still hanging around these locations … and why they don’t leave.

The Fog of Murder – Tuesday, April 20: Imagine waking up and slowly discovering that you’re surrounded by signs of a life and death struggle. In those seconds, the confusion, fear and panic is unimaginable. Each episode of The Fog of Murder puts the viewer inside a heart-stopping nightmare that forces us to face the unimaginable ‘what if’ scenario.

Deadliest Catch: Bloodline – Tuesday, April 20: Fueled by the chance discovery of Phil Harris’ old Hawaiian charts, Josh Harris is on a mission to find out about his father’s secret dream by using the maps to pick up where he left off and follow in his dad’s footsteps fishing in Hawaii.

Chopped 420 – Tuesday, April 20: Hosted by comedian Ron Funches, Chopped 420 breaks new ground with each episode featuring four budding cannabis chefs who are challenged to create tasty and mind warping dishes through three rounds – appetizer, entrée, and dessert – from a mystery basket of ingredients for a chance at winning the $10,000 grand prize. Besides scouring the Chopped pantry for ingredients, each competitor must also navigate the Chopped greenhouse for cannabis or CBD-infused products to incorporate into their dishes. See which competitors can impress the judges with a severe case of the munchies and make their fellow competitors green with envy.

Endangered – Thursday, April 22: Executive produced and narrated by Emmy® winner Ellen DeGeneres, Endangered follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe, as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List – the most comprehensive record of the state of the world’s wildlife that has ever been created. The Red List, run by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, is more than just a list – it’s a barometer of life for endangered species across the globe.

The Swim – Saturday, April 24: The Swim follows long-distance swimmer Ben Lecomte as he embarks on a historic 5,000-mile long swim across the Pacific Ocean to build awareness on the state of ocean health from pollution. After being the first man to swim across the Atlantic in 1998, The Swim will follow Lecomte as he journeys six months from Japan to San Francisco.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? – Sunday, April 25: New marriages, frosty separations and more are in store on the brand-new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Catch up with past 90 Day franchise couples from where they left off and follow as they move forward in the next chapter of their relationships, including victories, trials and tribulations as well as the painful realities and unexpected obstacles as they continue to navigate cultural differences, in-laws, transgressions and more.

When Philip Met Missy – Tuesday, April 27: When Philip Met Missy tells the unbelievable story of a man, who after his wife’s mysterious death, strikes up an unusual friendship with a much younger woman in town. When details of Philip’s wife’s death don’t add up, police slowly close in on him for what they believe could be a murder. And when talks with Missy turn to the topic of a murder-for-hire, police race to collect evidence and expose Philip for who he really is before someone else loses their life.

Life Under Renovation – Wednesday, April 28: Life Under Renovation follows five families from across the country as they take on the ambitious task of capturing the ups and downs of the biggest renovation of their lives. Inspired by a major life event, from accommodating a newly blended family or unexpected twins, the self-shot series tracks the progress of the families’ home renovation realities from beginning to end.

Chasing Ocean Giants – Thursday, April 29: Chasing Ocean Giants features modern sea explorer Patrick Dykstra who takes his camera to places others don’t dare to reveal the secrets of our ocean’s giants, from blue whales off the coast of Sri Lanka, to the biggest population of Orcas in the world in the Norwegian fjords. Patrick’s takes discovery+ audiences through some of the most difficult and hostile places on Earth with breathtaking rewards: scenery and displays of animal behavior the world has never seen before.

Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time – Thursday, April 29: Join Duff Goldman in his laboratory kitchen, along with his puppet crew, as they explore the science behind cooking and baking to create some of the most popular foods on this new series from The Jim Henson Company. Each episode is a flavorful adventure that goes beyond food rules and recipes to discover how ingredients work together to create delicious dishes and desserts.