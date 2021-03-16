What's new on Disney Plus in April 2021

April is shaping up to be a good month on Disney+. The month kicks off with the addition of a number of new library titles including Night at the Museum and Star Wars: Clone Wars.

The new Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is showing new episodes every Friday — that is until the end of the month, with the finale on April 23. And be sure to read up on who, exactly, is John Walker, as we head into the show.

On April 30 the streamer is dropping a new Assembled, walking you through the making of the show, and toward the end of the month we’ll also see another new batch of library title including Baby’s Day Out and seasons 1-3 of Disney Liv and Maddie.

And a reminder that on March 26 in the United States, both the regular Disney+ and the Disney Bundle — which includes the Hulu and ESPN+ for just one price — will be going up by $1 a month.

April 2

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Falcon and The Winter Solider

New Episode

Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Episode 102 "Dusters"

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex, set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

April 9

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

The Falcon and The Winter Solider

New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Episode 103 “Breakaway”

April 16

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

Big Shot

Premiere Episode 101 "Pilot"

After getting ousted from the NCAA, a hothead men’s basketball coach is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an all-girls high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.

Earth Moods

Premiere

“Earth Moods,” a visual and soundscape experience, takes viewers on the ultimate retreat—transporting them to a vast array of colorful and calming corners of the world. Viewers travel to blue glaciers, arid deserts, lush rainforests and pulsating metropolises to escape from the cacophony of everyday life. With an original score produced by Neil Davidge, known for “Massive Attack” as well as collaborations with Snoop Dogg and David Bowie, each “mood” gives the audience an opportunity to relax and reset as the sound of music and the natural world washes over them.

The Falcon and The Winter Solider

New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Episode 104 “Hockey Moms”

April 22

Secrets of the Whales

Premiere

“Secrets of the Whales,” from National Geographic, plunges viewers deep within the epicenter of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales. Filmed over three years in 24 locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined.

April 23

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

The Falcon and The Winter Solider

Finale

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Episode 105 “Cherry Picker”

Big Shot

Episode 102 "The Marvyn Korn Eﬀect"

Marvyn’s attempt to amp up the girls’ practice regimen put him at odds with Westbrook’s faculty.

April 30

Adventures in Wonderland

Disney Ducktales (S3)

Disney Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

Marvel Studios: Assembled

Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

In Assembled: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, you’ll find out everything you’ll need to know about the making of this hard hitting, high-flying series.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Episode 106 “Spirit of the Ducks”

In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex, set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.