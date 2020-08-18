What's new on Hulu in September 2020

Strap in, folks. This September on Hulu is going to be a big one.

Start with the premiere of Madagascar: A Little Wild. From the same world as the beloved film, and now everyone's younger and in the Central Park Zoo.

Then get ready for Woke on Sept. 9. Starring Lamorne Morris, Woke follows Keef, a cartoonist who starts to see the world very differently after a bad run-in with the police.

And on Sept. 17 we get the long-awaited return of Archer — who's out of the coma that last the previous three seasons. And things have changed a bit while he was under.

Need something completely different? Pen15 is back for Season 2 starting Sept. 18, and you'll never see middle school the same again.

And that's without even getting in to the full on-demand schedule on Hulu. For that, keep on keeping on and check out the full listings.

The best of what's on Hulu in September

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Season 1a (Hulu Original)

Loveable foursome Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo steal the show in Madagascar: A Little Wild, from executive producer Johanna Stein (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) and co-executive producer Dana Starfield (Monster High: Welcome to Monster High) Capturing the iconic personalities of each of the four dynamos, Madagascar: A Little Wild showcases the team as kids residing in their rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. They might be small, but like everybody who lands in New York City, these little guys have big dreams and Madagascar: A Little Wild will follow all of their adventures. Coming to Hulu on Sept. 7.

Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, comedy series Woke takes an absurdly irreverent look at identity and culture as it follows Keef, an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built. Coming to Hulu on Sept. 9.

Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)

In season 11 of FXX‘s comedy Archer, “Sterling Archer“ is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine. Coming to Hulu on Sept. 17.

Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Pen15 is an R-rated “traumedy” set in middle school as it really happened in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable. Coming to Hulu on Sept. 18.

Babyteeth (2019)

When seriously ill teenager Milla falls madly in love with smalltime drug dealer Moses, it’s her parents’ worst nightmare. But as Milla’s first brush with love brings her a new lust for life, things get messy and traditional morals go out the window. Milla soon shows everyone in her orbit — her parents, Moses, a sensitive music teacher, a budding child violinist, and a disarmingly honest, pregnant neighbor — how to live like you have nothing to lose. Coming to Hulu on Sept. 18.

The Fight (2020)

When a mother is separated from her child, a soldier is threatened to lose his career, a young woman’s right to choose is imperiled at the pleasure of a government official, and the ability to exercise our basic right to vote is threatened, the consequences can be devastating to us and to future generations. The Fight celebrates the unsung heroes who fiercely work to protect our freedoms. Coming to Hulu on Sept. 18.

Judy (2019)

Winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Coming to Hulu on Sept. 25.

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

The fourth installment of Fargo is set in 1950 Kansas City, where two criminal syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Chris Rock stars as Loy Cannon, the head of the African American crime family who trades sons with the head of the Italian mafia as part of tenuous truce. Coming to Hulu on Sept. 28.

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 1, 2020

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates (2004)

Absolute Power (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

American Dragons (1998)

An American Haunting (2006)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

The Birdcage (1997)

Broken Lizard's Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Carrington (1995)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

De-Lovely (2004)

Demolition Man (1993)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Employee of the Month (2006)

The End of Violence (1997)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

The Festival (2019)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hoosiers (1986)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

The Impossible (2012)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mr. North (1988)

Music Within (2007)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Pieces of April (2003)

Practical Magic (1998)

Rambo (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Slow Burn (2007)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stargate (1994)

The Terminator (1984)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

The Weight of Water (2002)

Wanted (2008)

The Woods (2006)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 2

Hell on the Border (2019)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 3

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 6

Awoken (2019)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 7

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 8

American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)

Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 9

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 10

Prisoners (2013)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 11

My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 - 76 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 17

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 18

Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)

Gemini Man (2019)

StarDog and TurboCat (2020)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 20

The Haunted (2020)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 21

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 22

Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Addams Family (2019)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 23

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)

If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 25

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 26

The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 28

Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Bob's Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)

The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 29

Inherit the Viper (2020)

Trauma Center (2019)

Coming to Hulu on Sept. 30

Southbound (2015)

What's leaving Hulu on Sept. 30