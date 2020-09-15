What's new on Hulu, September 14 - 21

This week Hulu favorite Pen15 returns to the streamer for season 2A. David Tennant and Michael Sheen star in a new series about two actors whose play was put on hold due to COVID, and Season 11 of Archer arrives for your late-night binging pleasure.

Archer - Season 11 Premiere

In season 11 of FXX‘s comedy Archer, “Sterling Archer“ is ready to return to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? The others may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.

Streaming Wednesday, September 16

Staged

David Tennant and Michael Sheen star as two actors whose West End play has been put on hold due to Covid-19, but whose director has persuaded them to carry on rehearsing online.

Streaming Wednesday, September 16

Pen15 - Season 2A

Pen15 is an R-rated “traumedy” set in middle school as it really happened in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as thirteen-year-old outcasts, surrounded by actual thirteen-year-olds. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable.



Streaming Friday, September 18

The Fight

At a defining moment in American history, a scrappy team of heroic ACLU lawyers battles for abortion rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and voting rights.

Streaming Friday, September 18

Sherman's Showcase

Making black history one sketch at a time.

Streaming Friday, September 1

Gemini Man

Henry Brogan is an elite 51-year-old assassin who's ready to call it quits after completing his 72nd job. His plans get turned upside down when he becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, Brogan soon learns that the man who's trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself.

Streaming Friday, September 18

Stardog and Turbocat

When genius cat, Felix, and loyal canine, Buddy, set out to find Buddy’s lost owner, they discover not only the power of friendship but their inner superpowers along the way.

Streaming Friday, September 18