What's new on Hulu September 28 - October 5

Spooky is the word of the week for Hulu. It’s Huluween this week on the streaming service, which means there are a ton of scary movies and series headed to the platform this week including some new Hulu Originals as well as some old classics.

One big one to look out for: On Friday Hulu is dropping Monsterland, its new Original anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters.

Judy & Punch

In the anarchic town of Seaside, nowhere near the sea, puppeteers Judy and Punch are trying to resurrect their marionette show. The show is a hit due to Judy's superior puppeteering, but Punch's driving ambition and penchant for whisky lead to an inevitable tragedy that Judy must avenge. In a visceral and dynamic live-action reinterpretation of the famous 16th century puppet show, writer director MIRRAH FOULKES turns the traditional story of Punch and Judy on its head and brings to life a fierce, darkly comic and epic female-driven revenge story, starring MIA WASIKOWSKA and DAMON HERRIMAN.

Streaming Thursday, October 1

Swimming for Gold

A US women’s swim team Olympic hopeful suffers an injury that forces her to put aside her dreams and help the Australian men’s swim team get competition ready.

Streaming Thursday, October 1

Murder Comes Home

When sentimental memories collide with horrific imagery, murder comes closer to home than anyone could ever have imagined.

Streaming Thursday 10/1

Homicide City: Charlotte - Season 1

Veteran homicide detective Garry McFadden and his colleagues at the CMPD share the remarkable cases that remain with each of these investigators to this day.



Streaming Thursday 10/1

Halloween Baking Championship - Seasons 1-4

One baker will rise to claim the title of Halloween Baking Champion and a $25,000 prize.



Streaming Thursday 10/1

Hostel

Eli Roth's cult classic about a trio of young men who are lured into a terrifying trap of sadistic torture.



Hostel & Hostel II Streaming Thursday 10/1

Blade

A half-vampire, half-mortal man becomes a protector of the mortal race, while slaying evil vampires.



Blade, Blade 2 & Blade: Trinity Streaming Thursday 10/1

Monsterland

Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters.

Streaming Friday, October 2

Dragon Ball Super

After defeating Majin Buu, life is peaceful once again. Ordered by Chi-chi to earn money, Goku works even as he wants to train even more. Meanwhile, Goten, about to become a brother-in-law to Videl, sets out on a journey with Trunks to find her a present.

Streaming Monday, October 5