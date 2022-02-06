What's on TV for Sunday, Feb. 6

Top Picks Tonight

The Beijing Winter Olympics continue, with snowboarding, speed skating and figure skating highlighting the day's action

Celebrity Big Brother returns with an all new episode

Episode 5 of Euphoria season 2 arrives

See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide

Beijing Winter Olympics

Another full day of Winter Olympics coverage across NBCUniversal channels, including live primetime coverage of the pairs' free skate in the team competition of figure skating and the first runs of the women's Giant Slalom event in Alpine skiing.

NBC's primetime Winter Olympics coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage is available on other NBCU stations and the Peacock streaming service.

Celebrity Big Brother

The Celebrity Big Brother cast continue to try and outsmart each other to be the last one remaining in the house.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Euphoria

Euphoria season 2 continues, as Rue reaches a crucial point in her battle against addiction.

Watch Euphoria at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO or HBO Max.

PGA Golf Tour

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final-round play from Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, Cal.

Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

NFL Pro Bowl

The Super Bowl is coming next week, but tonight we get the NFL Pro Bowl. The NFC All-Stars are taking on the AFC All-Stars from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Watch the NFL Pro Bowl at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

NASCAR Cup Series

Tonight is the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, with the 44th season-opening Clash taking place on a temporary asphalt track at famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Drivers covering 150 laps of the quarter-mile oval.

Watch the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at 6 p.m. ET on Fox.