What's on TV for Sunday, Feb. 6
By Emily Price published
The Winter Olympics continue; another episode of 'Celebrity Big Brother'; and a brand new 'Euphoria'
Top Picks Tonight
- The Beijing Winter Olympics continue, with snowboarding, speed skating and figure skating highlighting the day's action
- Celebrity Big Brother returns with an all new episode
- Episode 5 of Euphoria season 2 arrives
- See what's on live TV where you live with our full U.S. TV guide
Beijing Winter Olympics
Another full day of Winter Olympics coverage across NBCUniversal channels, including live primetime coverage of the pairs' free skate in the team competition of figure skating and the first runs of the women's Giant Slalom event in Alpine skiing.
NBC's primetime Winter Olympics coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage is available on other NBCU stations and the Peacock streaming service.
Celebrity Big Brother
The Celebrity Big Brother cast continue to try and outsmart each other to be the last one remaining in the house.
Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
Euphoria
Euphoria season 2 continues, as Rue reaches a crucial point in her battle against addiction.
Watch Euphoria at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO or HBO Max.
PGA Golf Tour
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final-round play from Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, Cal.
Watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.
NFL Pro Bowl
The Super Bowl is coming next week, but tonight we get the NFL Pro Bowl. The NFC All-Stars are taking on the AFC All-Stars from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Watch the NFL Pro Bowl at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.
NASCAR Cup Series
Tonight is the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, with the 44th season-opening Clash taking place on a temporary asphalt track at famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Drivers covering 150 laps of the quarter-mile oval.
Watch the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum at 6 p.m. ET on Fox.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.