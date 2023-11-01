Why isn't Snake Oil on tonight, November 1?

Be advised, if you're hoping to watch Snake Oil tonight, November 1, then you are going to be a bit upset because the David Spade-hosted game show is not airing a new episode this week. You can thank baseball, as game 5 of the World Series is airing in its place.

Snake Oil, which is new to the Fox fall TV 2023 lineup, sees contestants, with the help of celebrity guests, try and determine if certain products are actually being sold or if they were made up for the show, aka "snake oil." The game show has been a fixture of the Fox lineup since September, airing at 9 pm ET/PT immediately after The Masked Singer season 10.

However, fans of the show will have to wait a week, as Fox is broadcasting game 5 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks nationwide starting at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and will run through Snake Oil's usual time (FYI, The Masked Singer is also not on tonight).

The good news is that this looks to be a one-week disruption. Even if the World Series goes a full seven games (the Rangers are one win away from claiming the title heading into game 5), the crucial game 7 would take place on Saturday, November 4, meaning Fox should be back to its normal lineup for the week of November 6-10. That includes Snake Oil airing at 9 pm ET/PT on Wednesday, November 8.

If you haven't watched any of Snake Oil yet but are intrigued, you can watch episodes on-demand on Hulu, with all of the latest episodes landing on the streaming platform the day after they air. To watch on Hulu, you need to be signed up directly for the streaming platform, its live TV streaming version Hulu with Live TV or the Disney Bundle, which pairs Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for a single monthly fee.

Another option is watching previous episodes directly on Fox.com if you have a traditional cable TV subscription or a live TV streaming service that carries Fox (in addition to Hulu with Live TV, that includes Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV).