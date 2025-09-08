Coronation Street spoilers: Injured Tyrone Dobbs can’t feel his legs!

Hit-and-run victim Tyrone Dobbs can’t feel his legs as he wakes up in hospital in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street. Airs on Monday, 15th September at 8pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.

Following last week’s shocking crime, dad-of-three Tyrone Dobbs is recovering in the hospital.

While the police try to find out who was driving the car that smashed into the mechanic and failed to stop and help him, Tyrone wakes up clearly agitated and tells Fiz to find a doctor as he can’t feel his legs.

Brody assures Kit that neither he nor Dylan had anything to do with the hit and run because at the time he was suffering a seizure. He then reminds Carl that they ditched the car before heading to the hospital.

Brody assures Kit that neither he nor Dylan had anything to do with the hit and run (Image credit: ITV)

Carl says that when he went to pick it up, the car had gone and suggests someone else must have stolen it then ran over Tyrone. At the station, Jess interviews Dylan but will she let him go when he reveals he was at the hospital?

Dylan tells the police he was at the hospital (Image credit: ITV)

Costello warns Becky to keep her head down or they could both end up in prison. A fired up Lisa enters the station determined to have it out with Costello, but he refuses to be drawn.

Kit warns Carla that Costello isn’t all that he seems and Lisa needs to be careful. But he is stunned when Carla reveals that Becky isn’t dead and she’s come back!

Elsewhere, Lisa barges into Costello’s office and demands he tell her every detail surrounding Becky’s fake death or she’ll take the story to the press.

As Todd and Theo excitedly move into the corner shop flat, George calls round with some beers and Theo is annoyed when Todd invites him to stay for a drink.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, 17th September at 8pm.