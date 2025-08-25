EastEnders spoilers: Zoe Slater is BACK on Albert Square!
Airs Tuesday 2 September 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
It's the mother of all reunions as Kat Slater (played by Jessie Wallace) FINALLY comes face-to-face with her estranged daughter, Zoe (Michelle Ryan), again after 20 years on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Kat and Zoe almost crossed paths earlier in the Summer when Kat's husband Alfie (Shane Richie) and family relative, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), secretly tried to help Zoe.
But finally, after years of not speaking, Kat and Zoe are back in each other's lives again!
However, with so much past bad blood between them, it looks like the Slater family fireworks are about to ignite again...
"Zoe is not in the best of places and she is struggling in every area of her life," says Michelle Ryan who has returned to the role. "But she's tough because she's a Slater. When many people would have given in, she's still fighting!"
Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) cannot afford to get in any more trouble.
Or he'll be sent straight back to the Young Offender's Institute!
After accidentally stumbling upon the gun, which was initially buried by Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), Oscar turns to his Police detective uncle Jack (Scott Maslen) for help.
However, Jack and Oscar are unaware that Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) is on the trail of the gun.
And he's about to break into No.27 Albert Square to STEAL it back!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
