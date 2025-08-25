EastEnders spoilers: Zoe Slater is BACK on Albert Square!

Will the fireworks fly when Kat and her estranged daughter Zoe come face-to-face for the first time in 20 years on EastEnders!

It's the mother of all reunions as Kat Slater (played by Jessie Wallace) FINALLY comes face-to-face with her estranged daughter, Zoe (Michelle Ryan), again after 20 years on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kat and Zoe almost crossed paths earlier in the Summer when Kat's husband Alfie (Shane Richie) and family relative, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), secretly tried to help Zoe.



But finally, after years of not speaking, Kat and Zoe are back in each other's lives again!



However, with so much past bad blood between them, it looks like the Slater family fireworks are about to ignite again...



"Zoe is not in the best of places and she is struggling in every area of her life," says Michelle Ryan who has returned to the role. "But she's tough because she's a Slater. When many people would have given in, she's still fighting!"

Will Zoe be welcomed home by her estranged mum Kat on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) cannot afford to get in any more trouble.



Or he'll be sent straight back to the Young Offender's Institute!



After accidentally stumbling upon the gun, which was initially buried by Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), Oscar turns to his Police detective uncle Jack (Scott Maslen) for help.



However, Jack and Oscar are unaware that Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) is on the trail of the gun.



And he's about to break into No.27 Albert Square to STEAL it back!

What will Jack do when nephew Oscar reveals the gun on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi resorts to breaking and entering to STEAL back the missing gun on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

