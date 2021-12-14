‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Emma Brooker is left at the altar?

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Emma Brooker waits at the church for Curtis but is he already on a plane making his escape?

As Emma Brooker nervously prepares for her wedding, she’s still unsure whether she’s doing the right thing. Meanwhile, Curtis enquires about flights. Elsewhere, Steve reveals to Amy that he gave Curtis his bank card to transfer the charity money but the charity never received it, Steve’s stunned as a nervous Emma waits for Curtis at their wedding venue. Has he done a runner or will he show up? Even if he does, will the police be there waiting for him?

Curtis is calling about flights as Emma Brooker waits at the wedding venue. (Image credit: ITV)

Debbie tells Kevin that Kelly is now living at No.7 and working at the barber's so he best warn Abi before she bumps into her. Kelly’s chuffed when Maria offers her an apprenticeship but as Abi clocks her she’s unsettled.

Abi gets the neighbour from hell in the form of Kelly! (Image credit: ITV)

David and Max meet with the Deputy Head who confirms they’ll reach a decision regarding Max’s future by the end of the day. Daisy urges Daniel to try and persuade Mrs Crawshaw into giving Max another chance.

Max's future hangs in the balance. (Image credit: ITV)

When Sarah bravely reveals her plans for a joint Christmas with the Barlows, David’s appalled and can't help but tell he it's going to be a disaster.

Craig gives Faye her first driving lesson but when she brakes sharply and stalls the car in front of Asha and Nina, Asha’s amused whilst Nina is badly shaken, but what has got her so rattled?

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.