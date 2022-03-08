‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Imran Habeeb discovers he’s a dad!

Imran Habeeb is stunned when Abi reveals he is a father in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (8pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Abi assures the social worker that she’s enrolled in rehab and will do whatever it takes to keep her baby. When she tells Toyah she has to prove she can offer Alfie a proper home, a suspicious Toyah quizzes Imran about her ‘ex-client’.

His mind whirring, Imran guesses she’s talking about Abi and tracks her down at the hospital where she admits that he’s the father of her baby. In shock, Imran asks to see his son. But as they turn, they see Toyah watching from the corridor, will an emotional Imran blurt out the truth?

Will Toyah work out that Imran has been lying to her? (Image credit: ITV)

Michael’s delighted when Grace turns up for Glory’s birthday, while Ed and Aggie share worried looks. What does she want?

Ed and Aggie are worried for Michael. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Daisy apologises for her jealous behaviour but when Daniel reveals that Nicky is applying for a teaching assistant post and Max will be in her class, Daisy forms a plan. Meanwhile, as Daniel helps Nicky prepare for her interview, she asserts she wants to keep her sex worker history under wraps and doesn’t want Daisy to find out.

Also, when Laura admits her pain is getting worse, a guilty Gary urges her to cancel the PI and see the doctor instead, and when Tracy reveals her plans for some mum and daughter time, Amy’s gutted, realising she’ll have to cancel her night with Jacob… Can she get out of it without Tracy growing suspicious?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.