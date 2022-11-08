EastEnders spoilers: Jack Branning loses it with Howie!

Jack Branning goes too far in his attempts to get Amy Mitchell back on track in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jack Branning doesn't know what to do over his daughter Amy Mitchell's spiralling troubles. After making a shock discovery about Amy, he goes to her school with wife Denise Fox to talk to Mrs Larkham about her problems.

Blaming everything that's happened recently on Amy's crush Denzel Danes, he demands to know whether Amy's behaviour has changed at school since Denzel arrived in the Square.

Denise can see that Jack is going too far in his desperation to find a reason for the change in Amy. As a mum to two grown up daughters, she's well aware of the difficulties that young teenagers go through.

Quickly shutting down Jack's attempt to grill the poor teacher about Denzel, the meeting is then called to a close.

Jack Branning wants Denise Fox to stay out of his dealings with his daughter Amy Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Denise's sister Kim Fox can see that she's got the weight of the world on her shoulders. Denise opens up after Kim encourages her to explain what's going on.

But it's clear that Jack is NOT going to let things drop and he finds Denzel's dad Howie Danes in the Vic. Getting right up in his face he warns Howie to keep Denzel away from his daughter.

Things soon get out of hand and Jack punches poor Howie!

Denise and Kim walk in as the ruckus is happening and they quickly intervene.

Despite Denise's best attempt to calm her husband down, Jack is still raging. He bitterly tells Denise to keep her nose out of his parenting decisions, making it quite clear Amy is HIS daughter not hers.

Whitney Dean puts on a front over losing out on Zack Hudson. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean is sitll smarting over her crush Zack Hudson bringing a girl along to her house party. Feeling more than a little humiliated, she decides to turn the other cheek and make out that she doesn't care.

However, now that Felix has pointed out to Zack that Whitney likes him, he's realised he really likes her too! When she appears not to be bothered over him, he's left frustrated.

Meanwhile, the morning after the night before the house is a complete tip. Whitney's housemates Finlay and Felix Baker promised her that they'd clean up if she agreed to the party.

Realising they need to get stuck in, they brave the rubber gloves to get going with the cleaning products. It's not long before the place is sparkling, leaving Whitney impressed!

Felix can see that Whitney is trying to cover up that she really likes Zack. Will he encourage her to do something about it?

Also, Alfie Moon is amused when Tommy Moon offers to sort things out when he explains Phil Mitchell's money is missing!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.