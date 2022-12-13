Hollyoaks spoilers: Juliet Nightingale breaks devastating news!

Juliet Nightingale reveals to friends and family that she has cancer.

Juliet Nightingale has been hiding her cancer diagnosis from friends and famiy but the truth comes spilling out in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Juliet is spending Christmas Day with her brother, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and James, who lost his mother Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) earlier in the year is feeling very emotional.

As James and Juliet chat he talks about how much he misses his mum and how important is is to have those people around you who love you.

James Nightingale is really missing his mother Marnie who tragically died earlier in the year. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

His words hit home with Juliet who decides it’s time she finally opened up and told her true love, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) the truth and what is really going on with her.

Juliet heads off to find Peri, planning to tell her that she has recently been diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma.

Juliet is planning to tell Peri (left) the truth; that she has cancer. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, before she gets the chance, she finds her ex, Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) having a heated argument with Peri in the middle of the village.

As things escalate, Juliet can take it no more and suddenly blurts out the fact she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Peri and Nadira are both shell-shocked!

Nadira (left) is reeling after hearing about Juliet's cancer diagnosis in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) goes over to The Dog to see Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

However things quickly turn sour when gossip leads to Shaq having a fight with Tony’s brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty).

Shaq, Tony and Eric are all mourning the sudden death of Verity Hutchison (Eva O’Hara) and emotions are running wild.

Things quickly take a nasty turn when the accusations over Verity’s death start flying!

Later on Beau (Jon-Paul Bell) leaves a present from Verity outside Eric’s caravan but Eric, who is blaming Shaq for Verity’s death is in no mood for gifts.

Left alone he records a new video stating that for some people their ‘Time is up!’. What is sinister Eric plotting now?

Eric Foster wants to make Shaq pay for the death of his sister Verity in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the McQueen’s, Matthew Jesus is delighted about his Christmas present which his father, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) has pretended was from him when in fact it was a gift from Matthew’s mother.

When John Paul is out at the shops, Matthew answers a phone call from his mum who reveals the present was actually from her.

Matthew is furious that his dad has lied to him and things take a turn for the worse when an upset John Paul returns and tries to bury his guilt at the deception.

Is alcoholic John Paul about to hit the bottle?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4