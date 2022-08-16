Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK NEWS! Sienna Blake is rattled by a scary phone call!
Airs Monday 22 August 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is left shaken when she receives a phone call in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on, Sienna is preoccupied with crushing her bitter opponent, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).
However when Sienna and Warren are at each other’s throats they are suddenly interrupted by a very alarming phone call from Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey).
What has Ethan revealed?
Later, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is left shaken when Sienna reveals her terrifying plan of revenge for Warren.
Will Joel try to talk her out of it?
Meanwhile, there’s heartbreak for soon-to-be-married couple, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea).
They get the bad news that their permit application to hold their nuptials in the park has been rejected.
The disappointed bride and groom are determined to rectify the problem and turn to lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) for help.
Verity is reluctant to help but agrees to look into the matter.
Later on Shaq is struggling to write his wedding speech and his thoughts keep turning to his ex, Verity.
When he realises he is using Verity as his muse to inspire his speech he starts to think he could be making a BIG mistake tying the knot with Nadira.
Will he be able to push all thoughts of Verity to the back of his mind?
Plus, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) opens up to Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) about the abuse she endured at the hands of her late husband, Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield).
Maxine wants to show Vicky, who is the foster-daughter of Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams), that she deserves better than her controlling and manipulative boyfriend, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).
Vicky seems to need some persuading and in an attempt to help her move on from Joseph, Maxine goes one step further.
She turns to cat-fishing to help Vicky forget about Jospeh.
However, have her good intentions gone a step too far and will Max’s actions backfire?
