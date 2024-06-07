90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 — release date, cast and everything we know about the series

Paging all 90 Day fans, because the summer won't be the only thing hot as some steaming romance and drama are ahead on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6.

The series which sees citizens of the US go abroad in search of their happily ever after returns with six couples, and takes viewers across Europe, China and Indonesia. Want to know what else you can look forward to in the brand-new season?

Here's everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 premieres with a two-hour special episode on Monday, July 1, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The episode should be available the next day to stream on Max.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way air live in the US on TLC. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo TV , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Episodes can also be streamed on Discovery Plus and Max .

We expect new episodes to become available on Discovery Plus in the UK.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 cast

Here's a glance at the couples featured in this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Image 1 of 6 Shekinah and Sarper, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 (Image credit: TLC) Sean and Joanne, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 (Image credit: TLC) Lily and Josh, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 (Image credit: TLC) James and Meitalia, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 (Image credit: TLC) Corona and Ingi, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 (Image credit: TLC) Statler and Dempsey, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 (Image credit: TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 premise

Here's what you can look forward to with the couples in the new season:

Shekinah (California) and Sarper (Turkey)

"After being back in the U.S. for three months, Shekinah is making her move to Turkey to be with her 'reformed bad boy' partner, Sarper. The couple works to resolve their issues, however, women from Sarper’s past reach out to Shekinah, which leaves her questioning how well she really knows Sarper. Will the past get in the way of this perfectly imperfect couple and threaten their relationship for good?"

Joanne (New York) & Sean (Ireland)

"Already (secretly) married, Joanne and Sean decide they need to physically be together, in Ireland where Sean lives for them to create a home base. But before Joanne can even begin thinking about moving to Ireland, she needs the approval of her two sons whom she is finally bringing to meet Sean. Things take a turn in Ireland, and Sean and Joanne get pulled in multiple directions and deal with the strains that have been caused by carrying their secret."

Corona (Pennsylvania) & Ingi (Iceland)

"After meeting in Iceland following a night of partying, Corona, a midwife in training, decides to move to Iceland to be with her Icelandic 'Viking' Ingi, even if that means giving up her spot in a prestigious midwifery program. Once she arrives, Corona quickly realizes her 'hot' romance may be a little too icy for her. With Ingi’s limited dating experience coupled with the fact that she may not be able to study in the midwifery program there in Iceland, Corona must make the ultimate decision: stay in Iceland to pursue love or return to the U.S. to pursue her dream career."

James (Maine) & Meitalia (Indonesia)

"James & Meitalia, married for two and a half years after initially meeting online, have been living together in Maine. Meitalia, who is desperately homesick and has been dealing with health issues, decides she and James need to move to Indonesia to be with her family. James struggles to break the news of their move to his tight-knit family but troubles really set in once the couple is in Indonesia. James is tested by Meitalia’s family: when will he learn the language? When will they have children? How are they going to survive financially in Indonesia?"

Josh (South Carolina) & Lily (China)

"Josh and Lily met on a language learning app and fell deeply in love – so much so that they got married and Josh decides to quit his job in America and move to China. Lily, a successful business owner, believes Josh is her dream man. But with Josh not being able to work in China and Lily being the sole income earner, disagreements start to overtake the relationship and this financial contrast becomes a major source of contention between the couple. Will tensions, intensified by disagreeing family members, lead to a breakup?"

Statler (Texas) & Dempsey (England)

"Statler and Dempsey are about to embark on their great European van life! While Dempsey passionately plans out their new lives on the road living in a van, Statler becomes increasingly overwhelmed and doubts her decisions about this drastic lifestyle change. Once the couple starts to make their way through Europe, Statler’s anxiety really begins to bubble over, and it is obvious this European adventure might not turn out so spectacular after all."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 trailer

Check out this trailer for the season.