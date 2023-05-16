How to watch the 2023 PGA Championship: stream online and watch on TV

While there is PGA Tour action week in and week out, the intensity ratchets up a notch when it is one of the four majors, like the PGA Championship. The PGA Tour's second major of the year, many of the game's best players are set to compete for the Wanamaker Trophy, and to do so they must conquer Oak Hill Country Club.

Stream the PGA Championship US: ESPN Plus (opens in new tab), Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

UK: Sky TV (opens in new tab)

Justin Thomas is the defending PGA Champion. Can he make it back-to-back titles at the PGA, or will a field that consists of big names like Patrick Cantlay, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, top LIV golfers and 2023 Masters champ Jon Rahm end up taking the trophy?

There is set to be four days of action to determine the winner and we have all the information that you need to make sure you don't miss a swing. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch the PGA Championship.

How to watch PGA Championship in the US

ESPN and CBS are splitting broadcast duties for the 2023 PGA Championship, with ESPN handling all of the Thursday and Friday action, while CBS is the home for weekend coverage of the main broadcast, with some support from ESPN. Both networks' streaming plaltforms are also going to be key parts of the broadcast.

ESPN is a cable network, meaning you absolutely need a subscription to either a traditional pay-TV cable service or a live TV streaming service that carries it to watch on your TV. The good news is, most pay-TV providers offer the network, while FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all offer it for those interested in live TV streaming platforms. ESPN2, which is airing alternate broadcasts of the tournament, is available through the same options.

CBS, meanwhile, is also available through traditional pay-TV options and live TV streaming services (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV), but it is also available for those just using a TV antenna, as local station signals can be picked up by those devices.

ESPN's streaming service, ESPN Plus, is providing additional supporting coverage, including following featured pairings. Those interested can sign up for ESPN Plus as a standalone service, as a feature of Hulu with Live TV or packaged with Disney Plus and Hulu via the Disney Bundle.

Paramount Plus, the streaming service associated with CBS, is also getting in on the action, live streaming CBS's coverage of the tournament to subscribers.

How to watch the PGA Championship in the UK

UK golf fans can watch the PGA Championship exclusively on Sky Sports, specifically on the Sky Sports Golf channel. If you want to stream the tournament, you can do so using your TV, or alternatively through the SkyGo app if you're using a mobile device.

If you don't currently have Sky Sports, it's £24 per month on top of your standard Sky TV subscription , so you can get them bundled together for £46 if you're not already a subscriber.

Sky Sports’ Thursday and Friday coverage for the PGA Championship begins at 1 pm UK and runs through midnight, while Saturday and Sunday coverage starts at 2 pm UK and goes through midnight.

PGA Championship TV schedule

Here is the TV and streaming schedule for the PGA Championship:

Thursday, May 18

7 am-1 pm ET/4-10 am PT, ESPN Plus

11 am-1 pm ET/8-10 am PT, ESPN (alternate telecast)

1-7 pm ET/10 am-4 pm PT, ESPN

1-3 pm ET/10 am-noon PT, ESPN2 (alternate telecast)

Friday, May 19

7 am-1 pm ET/4-10 am PT, ESPN Plus

11 am-1 pm ET/8-10 am PT, ESPN (alternate telecast)

1-7 pm ET/10 am-4 pm PT, ESPN

1-3 pm ET/10 am-noon PT, ESPN2 (alternate telecast)

Saturday, May 20

8-10 am ET/5-7 am PT, ESPN Plus

9-10 am ET/6-7 am PT, ESPN (alternate telecast)

10 am-1 pm ET/7-10 am PT, ESPN

10 am-1 pm ET/7-10 am PT, ESPN Plus (alternate telecast)

1-7 pm ET/10 am-4 pm PT, CBS

Sunday, May 21

8-10 am ET/5-7 am PT, ESPN Plus

9-10 am ET/6-7 am PT, ESPN (alternate telecast)

10 am-1 pm ET/7-10 am PT, ESPN

10 am-1 pm ET/7-10 am PT, ESPN Plus (alternate telecast)

1-7 pm ET/10 am-4 pm PT, CBS

There are also going to be eight featured groups available to live stream on ESPN Plus (four in the morning, four in the afternoon) and a live stream of three featured holes (14, 15 and 18) from 8:30 am-7 pm ET/5:30 am-4 pm PT.

PGA Championship field

Jordan Spieth (Image credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Check out the full PGA Championship 2023 field from WTW sister site Golf Monthly (opens in new tab), but in the meantime here is quick rundown of the top players in the world playing in the tournament:

Sam Burns (No. 14)

Patrick Cantlay (No. 4)

Jason Day (No. 20)

Tony Finau (No. 12)

Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 7)

Tyrell Hatton (No. 17)

Max Homa (No. 6)

Viktor Hovland (No. 11)

Sungjae Im (No. 18)

Tom Kim (No. 19)

Rory McIlroy (No. 3)

Collin Morikawa (No. 16)

Jon Rahm (No. 1)

Xander Schauffle (No. 5)

Scottie Scheffler (No. 2)

Cameron Smith (No. 8)

Jordan Spieth (No. 10)

Justin Thomas (No. 13)

Cameron Young (No. 15)

Many of the big name LIV Golfers are also set to compete in the PGA Championship, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Taloor Gooch, Harold Varner III and last year’s PGA Championship breakout Mito Pereira.

Fans of Full Swing will also be happy to see Joel Dahmen and Sahith Theegala competing in the PGA Championship this year.

PGA Championship FAQs

Where is the 2023 PGA Championship? This year's PGA Championship is taking place at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. The course was constructed in 1924 and throughout its nearly 100 year history has been the host to three previous PGA Championships (1980, 2003, 2013), as well as three US Opens (1956, 1968, 1989), two Senior PGA Championships (2008, 2019), a US Senior Open (1984) and a Ryder Cup (1995). The course is going to play at a par 70 and has a distance of 7,394 yards.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the PGA Championship? 15-time major winner (and four-time PGA Championship winner) Tiger Woods is not going to be competing in the 2023 PGA Championship. Woods is recovering from surgery following his withdrawal at the Masters earlier this year.

Is John Daly playing in the PGA Championship? Fan favorite and former PGA Championship winner John Daly was set to participate in the 2023 PGA Championship, but pulled out due to an injury. "I'm really disappointed to miss the PGA Championship. This Major means the world to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I wish the best to those competing," Daly said.