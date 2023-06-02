How to watch Wimbledon 2023: live stream the tennis from around the world

The longest-running tennis tournament in the world returns on Monday, July 3, and here's how to watch Wimbledon from anywhere, whether you want to do it online or on TV.

Many tennis fans are probably watching the French Open as of publication, but with Wimbledon taking place just three weeks after the French Open finals, it's never too early to get ready for the next major tournament.

London's famous All England Club hosts the Wimbledon Championships, so named after the part of London it's located, and the event marks its 146th anniversary in 2023.

All of the top men's and women's tennis players are expected to descend upon London for the event, including defending champions Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina.

Tennis fans will be sure to keep up to date with the action, so here's how to watch Wimbledon when it airs.

How to watch Wimbledon in the US

As with many of the other tennis Grand Slam events, ESPN is your best port of call for watching tennis.

If you want a simple streaming service to cater to your racquet needs, then ESPN Plus is for you, as it'll be showing plenty of live matches and highlights. This platform costs $9.99 per month, though for $12.99 monthly you can get the Disney Bundle, which includes the sports app as well as Disney Plus and Hulu.

To watch over cable, several channels will show live Wimbledon coverage. ESPN's various channels (including the main, ESPN2 and ESPN3) will carry daily matches, as will The Tennis Channel.

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV Stream offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

How to watch Wimbledon in the UK

In the UK, there are two separate ways to watch Wimbledon coverage.

The BBC airs lots of tennis, especially through BBC Sport, and you'll be able to see coverage on various TV or radio channels. If you want to watch online, you can use iPlayer to stream live or catch highlights, and all of these options are free.

Another option is Eurosport, available to stream on Discovery Plus using the £6.99-per-month or £59.99-per-year Entertainment and Sport plan, which you can find here. This will show highlights and the singles finals live, but won't have live content for the early rounds.

Be aware that Discovery Plus' £3.99-per-month or £39.99-per-year Entertainment plan won't work, as you need the version including Sport.

How to watch Wimbledon in Australia

If you live in Australia, you've got two options for watching Wimbledon.

First is Nine Network. This is easier to recommend because you can watch coverage free on 9Now or live on your TV.

The second is Stan Sports, a sports streaming service, which costs $15 monthly for its lowest price.

What's the Wimbledon schedule?

Here's the Wimbledon schedule:

Monday, July 3: First Round

First Round Tuesday, July 4: First Round

First Round Wednesday, July 5: Second Round

Second Round Thursday, July 6: Second Round

Second Round Friday, July 7: Third Round

Third Round Saturday, July 8: Third Round

Third Round Sunday, July 9: Fourth Round

Fourth Round Monday, July 10: Fourth Round

Fourth Round Tuesday, July 11: Men's and Women's Semifinals

Men's and Women's Semifinals Wednesday, July 12: Men's and Women's Semifinals

Men's and Women's Semifinals Thursday, July 13: Women's Semifinals / Mixed Doubles Final

Women's Semifinals / Mixed Doubles Final Friday, July 14: Men's Semifinals

Men's Semifinals Saturday, July 15: Women's Final / Men's Doubles Final

Women's Final / Men's Doubles Final Sunday, July 16: Men's Final / Women's Doubles Final

Who's playing in Wimbledon?

The full Wimbledon roster includes hundreds of tennis players, including both the men's and women's top 10 players (from a pre-French Open ranking).

For men, that is:

Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud Stevanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune Andrey Rublev Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Felix Auger-Aliassime

And for women, that's:

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Jessica Pegula Elena Rybakina Caroline Garcia Coco Gauff Ons Jabeur Maria Sakkari Daria Kasatkina Petra Kvitova

Your Wimbledon questions

When does Wimbledon take place? Wimbledon starts on Monday, July 3, and ends on Sunday, July 16, so it's slightly unlike other Grand Slams which run from Sunday to Sunday. The exact start dates of the different strands of the tournament may vary though, with doubles, junior and wheelchair games generally beginning later.

Where does the Wimbledon take place? Wimbledon takes place in the UK, in the town of Wimbledon, which is in the outskirts of London. Specifically, it's in the All England Club, a lawn tennis club in Wimbledon. Wimbledon uses grass outdoor courts, making for softer play than the clay of the French Open or the hard courts of the Australian and US Open.