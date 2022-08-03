Munich Games — release date, cast, plot, first look and everything we know

Munich Games is a tense thriller to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the infamous "Munich Massacre" that took place on September 5 1972 at the Olympics in Germany.

The world watched in horror when Israeli athletes and coaches were taken hostage in their rooms in the Olympic village by a Palestinian terrorist group calling itself Black September. Then, 21 hours later, after an attempted rescue at a Munich airfield went disastrously wrong, 12 Israeli hostages were killed by their captors as they waited helplessly in helicopters on the runway.

Munich Games is a fast-paced multi-language thriller set 50 years later but is tied to the events of 1972. In English, German, Hebrew and Arabic, it stars Seyneb Saleh, Yousef Sweid, Sebastian Rudolph and Dov Glickman. Created by the writer of global TV hit Fauda and tells the story of two agents, Israeli and German, who must work together to prevent a major terrorist attack 50 years after the original Munich Massacre.

So here's everything we know so far about Munich Games (also called Munich Match in some countries) coming to Sky Atlantic in 2022.

A terrorist in the 1972 Munich massacre, 50 years ago. (Image credit: Getty)

Munich Games had its global premiere on June 28, 2022, as part of The New German TV Movie track at the Munich Film Festival. In the UK, the drama is arriving on Sky Atlantic and NOW in September 2022. As the anniversary of the Munich Massacre is on September 5, we're strongly expecting the drama will launch on or around that date. The series will be available in all Sky markets including UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria & Switzerland.

Paramount Global Content Distribution owns the international distribution rights to the series outside the Sky markets. We will update when a US date and channel is announced.

Is there a trailer for Munich Games?

Sky hasn't yet released a trailer for Munich Games but we're expecting one soon, so we'll post it here.

What is the plot of Munich Games?

In Munich Games it's 2022 and, as a mark of peace and respect for the victims of the 1972 terrorist attack, a friendly football match between an Israeli and a German team is planned. Police and secret services on all sides are on high alert to ensure the security of the event.

Israel are particularly sensitive and Mossad agent Oren Simon, who is stationed in Berlin, intercepts a message on the dark web, just days before the match goes ahead. He then joins forces with Maria Köhler, a German State Criminal Police officer (LKA), with Lebanese roots to ensure that history does not repeat itself.

Munich Games cast

In Munich Games Seyneb Saleh plays German police agent Maria Köhler who partners up with Mossad's Berlin agent Oren Simon, played by Yousef 'Joe' Sweid). Seyneb has previously starred in Mute and Dogs of Berlin whole Yousef is best known for Baghdad Central which was shown on Channel 4 in the UK.

Other international stars of Munich Games include Sebastian Rudolph, Dov Glickman, Robert Maaser, Goran Kostic and Mehdi Meskar.

Behind the scenes

Munich Games has multi-national team at its heart. Produced by Sky Deutschland, it's created by Michal Aviram (Fauda), directed by Philipp Kadelbach (We Children from Bahnhof Zoo, Perfume) and written by Aviram and Martin Behnke (Berlin Alexanderplatz). It is a co-production by Amusement Park Film, CBS Studios and Sky Studios.

Michal Aviram says: “I was really fascinated by the story, it was so powerful, people from Israel, Jewish, coming to Germany for a very peaceful sporting event, and you thought this could never happen again… after the war. It was like a knife to the heart and really influenced Israel and Germany in many ways.”

Previous movies about the 1972 Munich Massacre

Eric Bana and Geoffrey Rush in 2005 movie Munich. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In 2005, Steven Spielberg's Munich followed the events of 1972 but also what happened afterwards when the then Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir sent Mossad agents out around the world on covert operations to murder those who'd organized the massacre. Her secret controversial edict was called Operation Wrath Of God. Stars of this movie included Eric Bana, Daniel Craig, Ciaran Hinds, Geoffrey Rush, Michael Lonsdale and Lynn Cohen as Gold Meir.

Back in 1976 there was a made-for-TV movie called 21 Hours at Munich which depicted the events of the massacre from start to finish. It starred William Holden, Anthony Quayle, Franco Nero, Richard Basehart and Shirley Knight.

The highly acclaimed 1999 documentary film One Day in September, produced by Michael Douglas, spoke to the families of victims and those who took part in the negotiations with terrorists and the botched rescue attempt. It won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.