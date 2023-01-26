Party Down season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy

Don't call it a reboot, the cult comedy hit Party Down isn't starting over, but continuing its story with Party Down season 3, picking up a decade after the show was last on the air.

Party Down debuted in 2009 on Starz and ran for two seasons before it was canceled by the network, citing low ratings, despite a strong critical reception. What also may have played a factor was that the original cast featured a number of actors that left to do shows that would make them household names.

The good news for long-time fans of the series is that the gang is back together for this revival. Here is everything that you need to know about Party Down season 3.

Party Down returns to Starz on Friday, February 24, with its first of six episodes. Eager fans can watch the first new episode in 12 years at the stroke of midnight with the Starz app or any Starz streaming and on-demand platform in the US. It'll be available right away on February 24 on Lionsgate Plus for the UK and international markets.

The episode premieres on the traditional Starz TV channel at 9 pm ET/PT on February 24 in the US and Canada.

Party Down season 3 cast

Most of the original cast from Party Down is set to return for season 3, including Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally.

While Mullally has long been known because of her previous role on Will & Grace, most of the Party Down cast took off after the show ended. Scott broke out with Parks & Recreation and now also stars in the hit series Severance; Lynch would win Emmys for her roles on Glee and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Starr was a main cast member on the hit HBO series Silicon Valley and currently stars opposite Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King; and Ken Marino has appeared on many memorable TV shows, including Eastbound & Down, Children's Hospital, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Other Two and the Wet Hot American Summer franchise.

New cast members on Party Down are going to include Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project), Tyrel Jackson Williams (Brockmire), Zoë Chao (The Afterparty) and James Marsden (Disenchanted) as a recurring star.

Among the guest stars set to appear in Party Down season 3 are Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets), Fran Kranz (Julia), Ki Hong Lee (Dave), Lyric Lewis (AP Bio), Bobby Monihan (Saturday Night Live), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), Judy Reyes (Claws) and Calum Worthy (The Act).

Image 1 of 5 Martin Starr, Megan Mullally, Ryan Hansen, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino and Adam Scott in Party Down (Image credit: Starz) Adam Scott and Jennifer Garner in Party Down (Image credit: Starz) Megan Mullally and Jane Lynch in Party Down (Image credit: Starz) James Marsden in Party Down (Image credit: Starz) Ryan Hansen, Zoe Chao, Martin Starr, Adam Scott and Tyrel Jackson Williams in Party Down (Image credit: Starz)

Party Down season 3 plot

What brings the Party Down crew back together after a decade away? Here is the official synopsis for Party Down season 3 from Starz:

"Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles."

Party Down season 3 trailer

Get a preview at what lies in store for the Party Down crew in this latest season with the official trailer and teaser for the revival:

How to watch Party Down

Party Down is going to be available on Starz, a cable channel available through traditional pay TV subscriptions and live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV as an add-on. You can also watch the show via the Starz app. Past seasons are also streaming on Starz.

In the UK or international regions, Lionsgate Plus is where you can find all things Party Down.