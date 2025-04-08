The Chi season 7: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series
What happens next in the Chicago-based drama?
After Paramount reported The Chi season 6 broke records for the series as the most-watched in the show's history, there's much anticipation for The Chi season 7.
As always, the series follows the lives of various residents of the city of Chicago as they try to navigate life, which includes ups and downs in careers, family matters and love. For better or worse, they have each other to lean on (although sometimes, they have each other to blame for their problems, too). Here’s everything we know about The Chi season 7.
The Chi season 7 release date
The Chi season 7 debuts on Sunday, May 18, at 9 pm ET/PT on Showtime. The series premieres a little earlier on demand and on Paramount Plus with Showtime on Friday, May 16.
The Chi is a Showtime Original series and airs directly on the platform in the US. Those interested in watching new episodes as they air on TV need a subscription via their cable/satellite provider. However, if you’ve cut cords with traditional TV watching, live streaming platforms such as FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer Showtime add-on subscriptions for an additional fee. New episodes can also be streamed via a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription.
In the UK, there is currently no information about when season 7 debuts. Once we learn more, we'll pass along the update.
The Chi season 7 plot
Here is a brief synopsis of the new season from Paramount's press release:
"In season seven, with Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of The Chi rise to reclaim their power. Yet as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there’s only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost."
The Chi season 7 cast
From the very beginning, The Chi has been a drama with an ensemble cast, and that continues in season 6. Helping to lead the way as series regulars in the new episodes are Jacob Latimore (House Party), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (American Gigolo), Michael V. Epps (Primary Position), Birgundi Baker (Praise This), Luke James (Star) Curtis Cook (Manifest), Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf) and Shamon Brown Jr. (Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).
As always, the series is rounded out by a host of guest stars. This season includes:
- Phylicia Rashad
- Wendy Raquel Robinson
- Karrueche Tran
- Kadeem Hardison
- Chris Lee
- Brett Gray
- Rotimi
- Jackie Long
- Charmin Lee
- Jill Marie Jones
- Daniel J. Watts
- Hannaha Hall
- Jason Weaver
- La La Anthony
- Vic Mensa
- Kandi Burruss
- Tai Davis
- Rolando Boyce
- Ahmad Ferguson
- Cortez Smith
- Genesis Denise Hale
- Joel Steingold
- Judae’a Brown
- Zaria Imani Primer
- L’lerrét Jazelle
- Brian Keys
The Chi season 7 trailer
A trailer for the new season has not yet been released, but a teaser has been made available. Check out the clip below.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
