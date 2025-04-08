The Chi season 7: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

After Paramount reported The Chi season 6 broke records for the series as the most-watched in the show's history, there's much anticipation for The Chi season 7.

As always, the series follows the lives of various residents of the city of Chicago as they try to navigate life, which includes ups and downs in careers, family matters and love. For better or worse, they have each other to lean on (although sometimes, they have each other to blame for their problems, too). Here’s everything we know about The Chi season 7.

The Chi season 7 debuts on Sunday, May 18, at 9 pm ET/PT on Showtime. The series premieres a little earlier on demand and on Paramount Plus with Showtime on Friday, May 16.

The Chi is a Showtime Original series and airs directly on the platform in the US. Those interested in watching new episodes as they air on TV need a subscription via their cable/satellite provider. However, if you’ve cut cords with traditional TV watching, live streaming platforms such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer Showtime add-on subscriptions for an additional fee. New episodes can also be streamed via a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription.

In the UK, there is currently no information about when season 7 debuts. Once we learn more, we'll pass along the update.

The Chi season 7 plot

Here is a brief synopsis of the new season from Paramount's press release:

"In season seven, with Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of The Chi rise to reclaim their power. Yet as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there’s only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost."

The Chi season 7 cast

Luke James, The Chi (Image credit: Paramount/Showtime)

From the very beginning, The Chi has been a drama with an ensemble cast, and that continues in season 6. Helping to lead the way as series regulars in the new episodes are Jacob Latimore (House Party), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (American Gigolo), Michael V. Epps (Primary Position), Birgundi Baker (Praise This), Luke James (Star) Curtis Cook (Manifest), Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf) and Shamon Brown Jr. (Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

As always, the series is rounded out by a host of guest stars. This season includes:

Phylicia Rashad

Wendy Raquel Robinson

Karrueche Tran

Kadeem Hardison

Chris Lee

Brett Gray

Rotimi

Jackie Long

Charmin Lee

Jill Marie Jones

Daniel J. Watts

Hannaha Hall

Jason Weaver

La La Anthony

Vic Mensa

Kandi Burruss

Tai Davis

Rolando Boyce

Ahmad Ferguson

Cortez Smith

Genesis Denise Hale

Joel Steingold

Judae’a Brown

Zaria Imani Primer

L’lerrét Jazelle

Brian Keys

The Chi season 7 trailer

A trailer for the new season has not yet been released, but a teaser has been made available. Check out the clip below.