When Calls the Heart season 11: release date and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel series

It's time to return to Hope Valley! After the thrilling conclusion to When Calls the Heart season 10, When Calls the Heart season 11 is poised to be the biggest season yet. The longest-running Hallmark Channel series is set to return this spring.

"Time has flown by since the end of season 10 and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of season 11 of When Calls the Heart," said Erin Krakow, series star and executive producer. "It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers. I’m beyond proud and grateful to our hardworking crew, writers, producers, cast, and Hallmark Channel for their vision and support. I cannot wait for viewers to tune in to this season and to continue on this journey with all of us! Season 11 delivers more heart than ever before!"

Here's everything we know about When Calls the Heart season 11.

When Calls the Heart season 11 premieres Sunday, April 7, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

You can watch seasons 1-10 of When Calls the Heart with a subscription to Hallmark Movies Now, on iTunes or on Prime Video.

We don't have a season 11 release date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

When Calls the Heart season 11 plot

Here's what Hallmark Channel has to say about what's coming up in When Calls the Heart season 11:

"In season 11 of When Calls the Heart, schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton embarks on a fresh start – with new romance, new challenges and new style. She and Mountie Nathan Grant navigate their growing romantic feelings while also leaning on each other for support as they face new parenting obstacles. Newly elected Governor Lucas Bouchard must confront his past in order to embrace his strengths and lead Hope Valley into the future. Retired Mountie Bill Avery and newspaper reporter Rosemary Coulter team up to unravel a mystery putting their entire community at risk. This season explores renewal, redemption, and of course romance as Hope Valley enters the 1920’s."

When Calls the Heart season 11 cast

We don't know many details about the cast for season 11, but below you'll find a list of cast members from season 10. We'll update this list as new information becomes available.

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton

Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant

Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard

Jack Wagner as Bill Avery

Amanda Wong as Mei Suo

Pascale Smith as Rosemary Coulter

Kavan Smith as Lee Coulter

Ben Rosenbaum as Mike Hickam

Hrothgar Matthews as Ned Yost

Loretta Walsh as Florence Yost

Kayla Wallace as Fiona Miller

Andrea Brooks as Dr. Faith Carter

Vienna Leacock as Angela Canfield

Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield

Natasha Burnett as Minnie Canfield

Elias Leacock as Cooper Canfield

Johannah Newmarch as Molly Sullivan

Hyland Goodrich as Jack Thornton, Jr.

When Calls the Heart season 11 trailer

It's too early for a trailer for When Calls the Heart season 11, but below you'll find the promo for the new season.

We'll be sure to add the trailer as soon as it's available.

How to watch When Calls the Heart season 11

When Calls the Heart season 11 is a Hallmark Channel original series. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new series or movies right away so if you're looking to watch When Calls the Heart season 11 you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.