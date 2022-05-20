Hulu’s $1 deal — get Hulu for just $1 a month for 3 months

Hulu is in the giving spirit this National Streaming Day, as the streaming service is offering a special discount to its subscription service where consumers can sign up for just $1 per month for three months for a limited time. That means you can have access to Hulu shows and movies — like Only Murders in the Building season 2, the new limited series Pistols, Fire Island and more — for just $3 all summer long.

New subscribers can sign up for the deal from May 20 to May 27 at 11:59 pm PT.

Typically, Hulu’s monthly subscription fee starts at $6.99 for its ad-supported plan, while an ad-free plan goes for $12.99 per month. This deal only covers the ad-supported plan, so if you switch your plan during the course of the offer, the discount will be removed. Still, it works out as an $18 saving for the three-month period.

The deal is only available to new or "eligible returning" Hulu subscribers. To be an eligible returning subscriber, you have to have canceled your previous Hulu subscription more than one month before signing up for a new one. While a seven-day Hulu free trial is a standard offering from the streamer, that's not available as part of this deal and you can't combine it with any other promotion — but at just $1 per month, that's hardly surprising!

Hulu for $1/month for three months

Get full access to the ad-supported version of Hulu, which includes Hulu's full library of classic, current and original programming.

When the three-month period is over (between August 20 and August 27, depending on when you sign up for the deal), anyone who wants to continue their Hulu subscription will be automatically switched to the standard price for the with-ads plan — $6.99 per month.

There are still ways to save on a Hulu subscription after that though, as signing up for the Disney Bundle will get you access to Hulu along with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, for the single monthly fee of $13.99.

Hulu is one of the original streaming services, offering both current and classic TV shows from many different networks, as well as its own original series and movies. Some of their most high-profile offerings include TV shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, Ramy, Shrill and FX or Hulu original series like Under the Banner of Heaven and Reservation Dogs.

The timing of this deal also means you'll get to see some of a slate of exclusive-to-Hulu movies, including the comedy, Fire Island, Emma Thompson’s Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and the Predator prequel, Prey.

Find out more about what Hulu has to offer with some of What to Watch’s additional coverage: