Even if you haven't caught every movie or TV show that was nominated or won at the Golden Globes 2023, there's something we can all partake in: ruthlessly judging the stars' red-carpet fashions.

After a year hiatus for the awards show, the stars descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel — from movies like Elvis, The Fabelmans and TÁR and TV shows including The White Lotus, House of the Dragon and The Bear — to flash and flaunt their designer best on the red carpet.

Hosted by Laverne Cox (decked out in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown and Fred Leighton jewelry), the E! Red Carpet pre-show showed off the good (romantic ruffles! stunning sequins!) and the bad (so many opera gloves, so many Carrie Bradshaw flower brooches) of this year's style show-out.

Here are the top red-carpet fashions of the night:

Golden Globes 2023 red carpet: the best-dressed stars

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo at the Golden Globes 2023 (Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

Who: presenter Colman Domingo (Zola, Euphoria)

Wearing: a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit

Why we love it: The 53-year-old Candyman actor, who attended the awards show with husband Raul Domingo, got his sparkle on in this black-on-black D&G number festooned with all-over embellishments. "I said I wanted to feel like a Black diamond, shine tonight like a Black diamond," Domingo told Laverne Cox on the red carpet. Shine bright, indeed!

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the Golden Globes 2023 (Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Who: Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series/ Musical-Comedy or Drama

Wearing: A custom Aliétte gown

Why we love it: "It's custom and it's heavy!" the actress exclaimed of the fittingly regal Jason Rembert design, which reportedly took 960 hours of work and was styled by Ivy-Victoria Maurice, Ralph's own daughter.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan at the Golden Globes 2023 (Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty)

Who: nominee Barry Keoghan, up for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture as Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin

Wearing: A powder-blue Louis Vuitton suit

Why we love it: Monochrome was having a moment on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet and Keoghan's double-breasted powder-blue suit by Louis Vuitton, the perfect mix of dandy and daring, was a standout.

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li at the Golden Globes 2023 (Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty)

Who: Babylon star Li Jun Li

Wearing: an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana gown

Why we love it: Talk about Old Hollywood glamour! Chinese-American actress Li Jun Li — whose Babylon character was reportedly inspired by silent film actress Anna May Wong — looked every inch a movie star in this strapless sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown styled by Jessica Paster.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain at the Golden Globes 2023 (Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty)

Who: nominee Jessica Chastain, who is included in the "Best Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV category for George & Tammy

Wearing: a spiderweb Oscar de la Renta gown

Why we love it: Chastain kept the glittery glam going with a crystal-adorned column dress from Oscar de la Renta, styled by Elizabeth Stewart with Casadei shoes and Gucci rings.

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope at the Golden Globes 2023 (Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty)

Who: The Inspection leading man Jeremy Pope, nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture

Wearing: a full leather suit and matching mock-neck

Why we love it: It's a gutsy move to wear an all-leather outfit to the Golden Globes, but with crisp tailoring, a smart pop of pizzazz (that diamond chain!) and Pope's sheer charisma, he more than pulls it off.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega at the Golden Globes 2023 (Image credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Who: nominee Jenna Ortega, nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for Wednesday

Wearing: a flowy Grecian Gucci gown

Why we love it: The 20-year-old ditched Wednesday Addam's signature black-and-white color palette for a neutral Gucci get-up detailed with cut-outs and a crisscrossed bodice. Silver platform sandals, stacked necklaces and a newly-shorn shag haircut allowed for an overall look that was more groovy than goth.

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams at the Golden Globes 2023 (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty)

Who: Tyler James Williams of Abbott Elementary, who won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama

Wearing: a tie-dyed Amiri suit

Why we love it: The first-time Golden Globe winner looked effortlessly cool in this Amiri creation, which featured high-pleated, wide-legged trousers with pinstriped and tie-dyed details.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie at the Golden Globes 2023 (Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

Who: nominee Margot Robbie, up for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for Babylon

Wearing: a custom lace Chanel gown

Why we love it: The Chantilly lace halter gown that Robbie wore to this year's Globes reportedly took 750 hours for the fashion house to make, but it was well worth it to see the upcoming Barbie star looking so pretty in pink.

Jean Smart

Jean Smart at the Golden Globes 2023 (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty)

Who: the always iconic Jean Smart, nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her role as Deborah Vance in Hacks

Wearing: a full-sleeved suit gown

Why we love it: The 71-year-old TV star looked sleek, chic and positively smart (forgive us) in this sharply-lapelled, suit-inspired style.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh at the Golden Globes 2023 (Image credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Who: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), winner of the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture award

Wearing: a strapless Armani Privé gown

Why we love it: Sparkling like the absolute star that she is, the legendary Malaysian actress accepted her first Golden Globe award wearing an Armani Privé gown embroidered head-to-toe in crystals and sequins.