Golden Globes 2023 red carpet: the best-dressed stars
From Jeremy Pope to Jessica Chastain, here are our favorite fashion looks of the night
Even if you haven't caught every movie or TV show that was nominated or won at the Golden Globes 2023, there's something we can all partake in: ruthlessly judging the stars' red-carpet fashions.
After a year hiatus for the awards show, the stars descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel — from movies like Elvis, The Fabelmans and TÁR and TV shows including The White Lotus, House of the Dragon and The Bear — to flash and flaunt their designer best on the red carpet.
Hosted by Laverne Cox (decked out in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown and Fred Leighton jewelry), the E! Red Carpet pre-show showed off the good (romantic ruffles! stunning sequins!) and the bad (so many opera gloves, so many Carrie Bradshaw flower brooches) of this year's style show-out.
Here are the top red-carpet fashions of the night:
Colman Domingo
Who: presenter Colman Domingo (Zola, Euphoria)
Wearing: a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit
Why we love it: The 53-year-old Candyman actor, who attended the awards show with husband Raul Domingo, got his sparkle on in this black-on-black D&G number festooned with all-over embellishments. "I said I wanted to feel like a Black diamond, shine tonight like a Black diamond," Domingo told Laverne Cox on the red carpet. Shine bright, indeed!
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Who: Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series/ Musical-Comedy or Drama
Wearing: A custom Aliétte gown
Why we love it: "It's custom and it's heavy!" the actress exclaimed of the fittingly regal Jason Rembert design, which reportedly took 960 hours of work and was styled by Ivy-Victoria Maurice, Ralph's own daughter.
Barry Keoghan
Who: nominee Barry Keoghan, up for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture as Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin
Wearing: A powder-blue Louis Vuitton suit
Why we love it: Monochrome was having a moment on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet and Keoghan's double-breasted powder-blue suit by Louis Vuitton, the perfect mix of dandy and daring, was a standout.
Li Jun Li
Who: Babylon star Li Jun Li
Wearing: an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana gown
Why we love it: Talk about Old Hollywood glamour! Chinese-American actress Li Jun Li — whose Babylon character was reportedly inspired by silent film actress Anna May Wong — looked every inch a movie star in this strapless sequin Dolce & Gabbana gown styled by Jessica Paster.
Jessica Chastain
Who: nominee Jessica Chastain, who is included in the "Best Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV category for George & Tammy
Wearing: a spiderweb Oscar de la Renta gown
Why we love it: Chastain kept the glittery glam going with a crystal-adorned column dress from Oscar de la Renta, styled by Elizabeth Stewart with Casadei shoes and Gucci rings.
Jeremy Pope
Who: The Inspection leading man Jeremy Pope, nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture
Wearing: a full leather suit and matching mock-neck
Why we love it: It's a gutsy move to wear an all-leather outfit to the Golden Globes, but with crisp tailoring, a smart pop of pizzazz (that diamond chain!) and Pope's sheer charisma, he more than pulls it off.
Jenna Ortega
Who: nominee Jenna Ortega, nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for Wednesday
Wearing: a flowy Grecian Gucci gown
Why we love it: The 20-year-old ditched Wednesday Addam's signature black-and-white color palette for a neutral Gucci get-up detailed with cut-outs and a crisscrossed bodice. Silver platform sandals, stacked necklaces and a newly-shorn shag haircut allowed for an overall look that was more groovy than goth.
Tyler James Williams
Who: Tyler James Williams of Abbott Elementary, who won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series/Musical-Comedy or Drama
Wearing: a tie-dyed Amiri suit
Why we love it: The first-time Golden Globe winner looked effortlessly cool in this Amiri creation, which featured high-pleated, wide-legged trousers with pinstriped and tie-dyed details.
Margot Robbie
Who: nominee Margot Robbie, up for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for Babylon
Wearing: a custom lace Chanel gown
Why we love it: The Chantilly lace halter gown that Robbie wore to this year's Globes reportedly took 750 hours for the fashion house to make, but it was well worth it to see the upcoming Barbie star looking so pretty in pink.
Jean Smart
Who: the always iconic Jean Smart, nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her role as Deborah Vance in Hacks
Wearing: a full-sleeved suit gown
Why we love it: The 71-year-old TV star looked sleek, chic and positively smart (forgive us) in this sharply-lapelled, suit-inspired style.
Michelle Yeoh
Who: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), winner of the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture award
Wearing: a strapless Armani Privé gown
Why we love it: Sparkling like the absolute star that she is, the legendary Malaysian actress accepted her first Golden Globe award wearing an Armani Privé gown embroidered head-to-toe in crystals and sequins.
