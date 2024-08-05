Is there going to be a Mayor of Kingstown season 4?

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 has officially concluded its run following an explosive season finale that saw a few major characters meet their end. We won't discuss any of those spoilery details here (you can read our Mayor of Kingstown recaps for that), instead we want to focus on what’s next for the Paramount Plus original series.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, who serves as a liaison between the criminal world and law enforcement in his hometown of Kingstown, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The show has been one of the flagship shows on Paramount Plus, alongside other Sheridan-created series like 1883, 1923, Tulsa King and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

With that in mind, what's the status of Mayor of Kingstown season 4? We've compiled what we can find to answer that question below.

Has Mayor of Kingstown season 4 been renewed or cancelled?

As of publication, no decision has been made about the future of Mayor of Kingstown. The show has not been cancelled, nor has it been renewed for season 4. It currently lies in limbo.

What to Watch reached out to representatives at Paramount Plus for comment on the status of the show, but they had no update at this time.

Mayor of Kingstown has had to wait on its future before. Mayor of Kingstown season 2 ended its run of episodes in March 2023, but it wasn't until September 2023 that it was officially renewed for season 3. There was extenuating circumstances on that, as on January 1, 2023, (before season 2 even debuted) Renner was seriously injured in a snow plow accident, so determining his health was likely a factor in the show. But Renner was able to return and the show got the greenlight to continue. Renner remains healthy, so that is not expected to be a factor in determining the show's future.

Mayor of Kingstown co-creator Dillon either hasn't heard anything yet or is being tight lipped about it. In an interview with Variety discussing the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 finale, the interviewer says they can't imagine that a fourth season "wouldn't happen." Dillon just expressed his hope that the interviewer turns out to be right, saying "from your mouth to God's ears."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paramount Plus has not shared any official numbers on Mayor of Kingstown season 3 viewership, but the series was for a time the No. 1 scripted drama on the platform shortly after it premiered.

Paraphrasing from Dillon's interview with Variety, when it comes to the future of Mayor of Kingstown, "you've got to have hope."

You can watch all episodes of Mayor of Kingstown exclusively on Paramount Plus.