Meet the Somewhere in Queens cast: who's who in the comedy

Family is a big theme in the work of Ray Romano, from Everybody Loves Raymond to his stand-up, so it should be no surprise that it is at the center of his new movie, Somewhere in Queens. Romano has assembled a fun ensemble to serve as his hilarious but tight-knit family group.

Somewhere in Queens follows Leo Russo, who goes overboard when he realizes that his son has a chance at a life-changing basketball scholarship and that his child can have the kind of life he never did. Romano wrote the script with Mark Stegemann and makes his directing debut with the comedy.

He of course also stars in the movie. Let's see who else joins him as part of the Somewhere in Queens cast.

Ray Romano as Leo

Ray Romano in Somewhere in Queens (Image credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions)

Leo is a loving husband and father, who is very passionate about cheering on his son's high school basketball career — and enjoying the extra bit of attention it is giving him as the dad to the star player. Seeing an opportunity for his son to go to college, Leo goes all in trying to make that happen.

Ray Romano is best known for starring in the long-running sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, but he has also famously voiced Manny the mammoth in the Ice Age franchise, and was featured in the TV drama Parenthood, the TV version of Get Shorty, indie movies like The Big Sick and Paddleton and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.

Laurie Metcalf as Angela

Laurie Metcalf in Somewhere in Queens (Image credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions)

While Angela can be protective of her son, she is also the one tasked with bringing Leo back down to Earth when need be. Angela is also a breast cancer survivor, something that Romano's real-life wife has gone through.

Emmy-winner and Oscar-nominee Laurie Metcalf plays Angela. Metcalf's accolades have come from her guest role on Hacks season 2 and Lady Bird, but she is also known for voicing Andy's mom in Toy Story, starring in Roseanne (and its current spinoff, The Conners) and having a recurring guest role on The Big Bang Theory and The Dropout.

Jacob Ward as Sticks

Jacob Ward in Somewhere in Queens (Image credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions)

Sticks is Leo and Angela's son. Sticks is his nickname, based on his long legs, which have helped him become a star on the basketball court. However, Sticks does still deal with a bit of social anxiety. He gets some help with that from his new girlfriend, Dani.

Jacob Ward makes his big screen debut with Somewhere in Queens. His only other TV and movie credits previously were in short films and the show Popular Adjacent, which aired on HookedTV.

Sebastian Maniscalco as Frank

Sebastian Maniscalco (Image credit: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage)

The Russo family is a very tight-knit group, including many members of the family working together and having weekly dinners. Frank is Leo's brother.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has been landing more movie roles in recent years after a number of popular stand-up specials that have streamed on Netflix. He has appeared in Best Picture-winner Green Book, was alongside Romano in The Irishman and, most recently voiced Spike in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. He also starred in the upcoming About My Father alongside Robert De Niro.

Tony Lo Bianco as Pops

Tony Lo Bianco in Somewhere in Queens (Image credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions)

Pops is the patriarch of the Russo family and is played by Tony Lo Bianco. Bianco has acted sparingly and in smaller movies since the mid-2010s, but he has more than 100 credits to his name across 70 years, including memorable roles in The French Connection, the TV mini-series Jesus of Nazareth and Nixon.

Sadie Stanley as Dani

Sadie Stanley in Somewhere in Queens (Image credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions)

Dani is Sticks' new girlfriend, who learns quickly just how close the Russo family is. Stanley got her start in Hollywood in the live-action Disney movie of Kim Possible, though her biggest role has been as Brea Bee in The Goldbergs. She has also appeared in Dead to Me, PEN15 and is going to start in the new season of Cruel Summer.

Who else is starring in Somewhere in Queens?

Some other recognizable faces you’ll spot in Somewhere in Queens are Jennifer Esposito (The Boys, The Affair), P.J. Byrne (Babylon, Spirited), Erik Griffin (Murder Mystery) and Geoffrey Owens (Power Book II: Ghost).

Somewhere in Queens is now playing. Here’s how to watch.