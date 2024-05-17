These are the A-list stars voicing the imaginary friends in the IF cast

One of the great things about imaginary friends is that they can be anything that you want them to be, so if you want them to have the voice of Morgan Freeman, Selena Gomez or Bluey, that can happen. But you don't need to imagine a famous voice being behind any of the characters in the movie IF, as the voice cast of John Krasinski's new family movie is stacked with A-listers voicing the imaginary friends.

IF follows a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who discovers she has the ability to see imaginary friends who have been forgotten by their kids. She works to help them recreate connections with kids so they can fulfill their purposes.

It's quite the menagerie of IFs (short for imaginary friends) that she's working with. But if you're left wondering just who is that recognizable voice behind the IFs, let us fill you in on the members of the IF cast.

Steve Carell as Blue

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

This one is pretty obvious, as Carell's voice is pretty recognizable and his character Blue has been one of the most promoted IFs in the movie. IF marks a reunion between Carell and his former The Office co-star Krasinski. This is the first of two 2024 new movies where Carell stars as a voice actor, with the other being the return of Gru in Despicable Me 4.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Blossom

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Emmy-winning writer/actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge voices Blossom, a butterfly-like IF with an affinity for ballet. Waller-Bridge is probably best known for her less-than-family-friendly show Fleabag, but she has also recently starred in some major fan-favorite franchises, including Solo: A Star Wars Story and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Louis Gossett Jr. as Lewis

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The late Louis Gossett Jr., who we lost earlier in 2024, voices the elderly and wise IF Lewis, who gives Bea some much-needed bits of advice throughout the movie. Gossett was best known for his Oscar-winning role in An Officer and a Gentleman, though more recently audiences may know him from his role on Watchmen.

Awkwafina as Bubble

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The above are the main three IFs we spend time within the movie, but there are plenty more stars voicing characters, including Awkwafina as Bubble, a literal group of bubbles a kid made their imaginary friend. This is the second stint of voice work Awkwafina has done this year, also having starred in Kung Fu Panda 4.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emily Blunt as Unicorn

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

IF is a family affair, as Emily Blunt, who is married to John Krasinski, lends her voice to the IF Unicorn. Blunt also starred in both A Quiet Place movies that Krasinski directed. It's the latest in a busy time for Blunt, who earned her first Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer earlier in 2024 and also starred in the new movie The Fall Guy.

George Clooney as Spaceman

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

George Clooney has played an astronaut on a few occasions already in his career, including in Solaris and Gravity. He does so again in IF, though you will have to listen closely to hear that the IF Spaceman has the voice of the Oscar-winning actor.

Bradley Cooper as Ice

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

After memorable cameos in the likes of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Abbott Elementary season 3, Bradley Cooper makes a quick appearance as the voice of the IF Ice, an ice cube in a glass of water.

Matt Damon as Flower

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Matt Damon has arguably been the king of cameos in recent years, popping up in movies like Thor: Ragnarok, No Sudden Move and Deadpool 2. So it should be of little surprise that he opted in to cameo as the IF Flower for his fellow Bostonian Krasinski.

Bill Hader as Banana

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Saturday Night Live and Barry alum Bill Hader is the voice of Banana, perhaps a nod to the actor's comedic sensibilities as banana peels are a classic gag.

Richard Jenkins as Art Teacher

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The IFs apparently have their own version of Bob Ross in the Art Teacher, who is voiced in the movie by Oscar-nominee Richard Jenkins, best known for Nightmare Alley, The Shape of Water, Step Brothers and The Visitor.

Keegan-Michael Key as Slime Ball

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Keegan-Michael Key is carving out a solid slate of animated movies where he lends his voice. Including IF, he has recently voiced characters in Migration, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Wendell & Wild and Pinocchio.

John Krasinski as Marshmallow

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In addition to playing Bea's dad in the movie, John Krasinski also voices the IF Marshmallow. Don't feel bad if you missed it, we all were a little distracted trying not to look in the poor guy's eye (you know which one).

Blake Lively as OctoCat

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Krasinski and Blunt aren't the only married couple in IF, as Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively makes a quick cameo in the movie voicing the the IF OctoCat. Movie fans will next get to see Lively in the flesh in the summer movie It Ends with Us.

Sebastian Maniscalco as Magician Mouse

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco continues to add to his growing list of acting roles as he voices Magician Mouse. Maniscalco has also recently starred in Unfrosted, Bookie, About My Father and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Christopher Meloni as Cosmo

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

From playing tough cop Elliot Stabler in the Law & Order franchises to playing the tough Cosmo, Christopher Meloni voices the IF private detective who has no problem getting right up in your face.

Matthew Rhys as Ghost

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Matthew Rhys plays royalty in the movie, as his IF Ghost sports a crown, in addition to the classic sheet look of a ghost. Most will know Rhys from his Emmy-winning performance in The Americans, but he has also starred in Perry Mason, Cocaine Bear and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Sam Rockwell as Super Dog

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell becomes a superhero, albeit an imaginary one as the IF Super Dog. Another bit of recent voice work Rockwell has done is voicing Mr. Wolf in the acclaimed animated movie The Bad Guys.

Maya Rudolph as Ally Alligator

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Another Saturday Night Live alum helping to bring an IF to life is Maya Rudolph, who voices Alligator. Rudolph is no stranger to voice work, having memorably voiced Connie the Hormone Monstress on the Netflix animated series Big Mouth.

Amy Schumer as Gummy Bear

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Comedian Amy Schumer, best known for her TV sketch series Inside Amy Schumer and her recent Hulu series Life & Beth, is the voice of the IF Gummy Bear.

Jon Stewart as Robot

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart makes one of his rare movie appearances not as himself in IF, voicing Robot.

There's potentially one more big star playing an IF, though we can't actually confirm it. Keith is an invisible IF that Reynold's Cal continuously trips over in the movie. If IMDb is correct, Brad Pitt is credited as playing the imaginary friend. Though as he is invisible and doesn't have a line, hard to confirm.

IF is now playing in movie theaters everywhere.