Tom Jones cast: who’s who in the period drama

Tom Jones, an adaptation of Henry Fielding’s novel on PBS Masterpiece and ITVX, follows a young foundling’s search for love and his true identity.

The four-part drama is set in the 18th century and sees the titular hero meet a variety of colorful characters as he embarks on his journey of discovery.

A host of famous faces from film and TV have key roles in the series as the love interests, friends, family and rivals that Tom encounters.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Tom Jones…

Solly McLeod as Tom Jones

The charming foundling lands himself in a series of romantic scrapes during his rites-of-passage journey.

Solly McLeod is taking on his first big lead TV role in Tom Jones but he previously starred in Sky thriller The Rising, and he played Ser Joffrey Lonmouth in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. His other credits include Starz's Outlander.

Sophie Wilde as Sophia Western

Born to a Jamaican slave, spirited heiress Sophia now lives with her grandfather and has sizzling chemistry with Tom.

Sophie Wilde has appeared in Australian drama Eden and starred in BBC One thriller You Don’t Know Me. She was most recently seen alongside Sam Neill in Sky Cinema and MGM+’s fantasy The Portable Door.

James Fleet as Squire Allworthy

The kindly magistrate is shocked when baby Tom is found abandoned in his home, Paradise Hall, and he becomes a doting father to the boy, although he is perturbed by the trouble that Tom gets himself into as he grows older.

James Fleet is best known as bumbling Hugo Horton in The Vicar of Dibley, but his other wide variety of credits include ITV dramas Belgravia, Unforgotten and hit film Four Weddings and a Funeral. He also plays George III in Netflix's Bridgerton season 1 and Bridgerton season 2.

Alun Armstrong as Squire Western

The jovial, fun-loving landowner and neighbour to Squire Allworthy adores his granddaughter Sophia and is thrilled when she comes to stay with him. But he has his own ideas about who she should marry.

Alun Armstrong is a very familiar face on TV screens and one of his key roles was as shrewd but shambolic retired cop Brian Lane in BBC One’s long-running cold case drama New Tricks. He has also starred in BBC's Our Friends in the North, several Dickens adaptations including David Copperfield and Bleak House as well as Sky comedy Breeders.

Shirley Henderson as Aunt Western

Sophia’s prim and proper aunt is keen to teach her how to be a lady and marry well, but she is often left exasperated by her niece’s wilful behaviour.

Shirley Henderson has had memorable role as ghostly schoolgirl Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films and as Bridget’s pal Jude in the Bridget Jones movies. On TV she has featured in the likes of BBC dramas Happy Valley and Hamish Macbeth as well as Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian.

Pearl Mackie as Honour

Sophia’s sparky maid is a proud Londoner and hates the country, but is a great friend to her mistress.

Pearl Mackie was catapulted to fame when she played Bill Potts, the companion to Peter Capaldi’s Time Lord in BBC's sci-fi classic Doctor Who. She has also appeared in crime drama The Long Call and can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Diplomat.

James Wilbraham as William Blifil

Squire Allworthy’s pompous nephew Blifil looks down on his cousin Tom and fresh tensions brew when Blifil is seen as a potential match for Sophia.

James Wilbraham has made appearances in BBC comedy drama In My Skin, as well as BBC period drama SAS Rogue Heroes and Welsh soap Pobol y Cwm.

Felicity Montagu as Aunt Bridget

Squire Allworthy’s caring sister has a soft spot for Tom and dislikes the tension between him and her son Blifil.

Felicity Montagu made her name as Alan Partridge’s put-upon assistant Lynn and has also been seen in BBC comedy Nighty Night and ITV comedy drama Doc Martin. Most recently she has played no-nonsense office support worker Margo Martins in BBC One’s Beyond Paradise.

Hannah Waddingham as Lady Bellaston

Wily and manipulative, Sophia’s aristocratic aunt sets her sights on Tom and causes him and Sophia no end of bother.

Musical theatre star Hannah Waddingham, who recently presented The Olivier Awards, has made TV appearances in the likes of HBO and Sky's Game of Thrones, Netflix's Sex Education and ITV comedy Benidorm. But she has become a household name in her Emmy-winning role as Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond in Apple TV Plus’ acclaimed soccer comedy Ted Lasso.

Janine Duvitski as Mrs Wilkins

The devoted but grouchy housekeeper to Squire Allworthy despairs about the goings-on at Paradise Hall.

Janine Duvitski played Victor Meldrew’s neighbour Pippa in BBC's classic comedy One Foot in the Grave and ditzy care home worker Jane in BBC sitcom Waiting for God. She also had a memorable turn as racy Jacqueline in ITV's Benidorm.

Julian Rhind-Tutt as Fitzpatrick

Tom’s life takes an unpleasant turn when he crosses paths with the aggressive husband of Sophia’s aunt Harriet (Tamzin Merchant).

Julian Rhind-Tutt starred in Channel 4’s hospital sitcom Green Wing and has also appeared in BBC drama The Hour, Sky’s comic crime caper A Touch of Cloth and Netflix comedy Man vs. Bee. He was scheming neighbour Mr Jerebohm in ITV1’s comedy drama The Larkins.

Tom Jones airs on PBS Masterpiece each Sunday and the full season is available via PBS Passport. In the UK, the full series is available on ITVX from Thursday 4 May.